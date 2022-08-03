New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Taking Break from Social Media Following Rumors

Read on outsider.com
Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins
Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Jets' Mekhi Becton got himself C.J. Uzomah's Zach Wilson t-shirt
Tight end CJ Uzomah dusted off an excellent piece of clothing for the start of Jets camp last week. It was a hilarous shirt of quarterback Zach Wilson as the Time Magazine “Person of the Year.”. Mekhi Becton found out the distributor carries extra large sizes. The Jets left...
Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game
Josh McDaniels coached his first televised exhibition game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and there was already one decision from him that left some people scratching their heads. The Raiders took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game, which is an event that...
TV Analyst Says Aaron Rodgers Should Expect Call from NFL Commissioner After Admitting Psychedelic Drug Use
A TMZ Sports staffer caught Shannon Sharpe at LAX Airport on Friday morning and asked… The post TV Analyst Says Aaron Rodgers Should Expect Call from NFL Commissioner After Admitting Psychedelic Drug Use appeared first on Outsider.
3 potential options to address Washington Commanders concerning linebacker depth
The Washington Commanders entered training camp feeling some level of confidence regarding their depth at linebacker. Following a costly week
Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Claps Back at Jerry Jones Following Odd Accusation
Jerry Jones’ relationship with Jimmy Johnson over the years has been puzzling. Despite leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, Johnson remains on the outside looking in of the team’s Ring of Honor. 22 players, coaches and executives have been inducted, yet...
Detroit Lions impressed with James Houston at training camp
"Man I am glad that he is in this building" The post Detroit Lions impressed with James Houston at training camp appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed in Autopsy Report
It’s been eight months since former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas suddenly passed away at the age of 33. Per the autopsy report obtained by 9NEWS in Denver Friday, Thomas died from complications related to a seizure disorder. The manner in which Thomas died has yet to be determined, according to the report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Dallas Quarterback Dak Prescott Comments on Cowboys’ Wide Receiver Room as Injuries Pile Up
Two key Dallas Cowboys wideouts are expected to miss the beginning of the 2022 campaign.… The post Dallas Quarterback Dak Prescott Comments on Cowboys’ Wide Receiver Room as Injuries Pile Up appeared first on Outsider.
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
WATCH: Auburn Football Rolls Out Thrilling “Top Gun” Hype Video for Start of Fall Camp
College football is right around the corner. We can almost smell the raucous tailgates, the pigskin and the hungover student section in desperate need of a shower. August seems to trickle on slowly when looking forward to September weather. But Auburn is getting up ready with an incredible “Top Gun” themed hype video to kick off the team’s fall camp.
Chiefs Rookie Wide Receiver Skyy Moore Comments on Adjusting to Andy Reid’s Offense
Making the adjustment from college to the NFL is never easy. The path for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore is a bit trickier, considering he’s jumping head-first into one of the best offenses the league has to offer. A second-round selection out of Western Michigan, Moore has...
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy with Team Fighting During Training Camp
Physicality, aggression and intensity are all qualities that come with playing in the NFL. It’s when tempers flare and fists start flying that drives San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan nuts. On Tuesday, Shanahan stopped practice following a second fight that occurred in the day. According to ESPN,...
WATCH: ESPN Releases Hype Video for 2022 College Football Season
In the event you weren’t excited for the 2022 college football season, ESPN has you covered. The network released its official hype video for the upcoming season Friday and it is — quite simply — a vibe. The pageantry. The excitement. All captured in the 1:41 minute video serenaded by YUNGBLUD’s “The Emperor.”
VIRAL: Kevin Durant Tweets A Photo On Friday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a photo on Friday. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Boston Celtics.
Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook
SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
'Ask Your Boy': Duncan Robinson Reveals Knicks F Jericho Sims' Trash Talk
The soft-spoken Sims gave the Miami Heat a taste of what he's capable this past January.
