Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Expecting a Baby: See Her Baby Bump Photos

Chrissy Teigen announced Wednesday (Aug. 3) that she and husband John Legend are expecting a baby.

Teigen took to Instagram to post two mirror selfies in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote in her Instagram caption. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The Instagram caption about Teigen’s “blur of emotions” is likely in reference to the pregnancy loss she suffered in September 2020, when she lost her son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant , as well as the torrent of bad press she received after she was accused of cyberbullying Courtney Stodden and others in years-old tweets. In addition, just over a year ago, Teigen went public with her decision to stop drinking alcohol. In a post last month, Teigen wrote , “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good.”

Legend and Teigen are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.

In February, she told her followers that she was undergoing IVF treatment to get pregnant again but requested that people stop asking her if she’s pregnant. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bi—, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

