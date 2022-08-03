ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9DfN_0h3mwf2R00

A Jackson County jury on Wednesday found Octavius Montego Black guilty of capital murder of Betty Vaughans.

Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Black, 35, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Betty Vaughans was a truly a special person and her murder was senseless,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said. “The defendant choked her and ran her over just to take her vehicle … her loss is felt throughout the Moss Point community.”

The case was prosecuted by McIlrath and Assistant District Attorneys Justin Lovorn and Nick Mobley.

“I hope this life sentence will serve those who were close to Ms. Betty in their attempt to heal,” Lovorn said in the press release.

The trial lasted three days.

Comments / 1

Related
WLOX

Moss Point woman’s murderer sentenced to life behind bars

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found 35-year-old Octavius Montego Black guilty of the October 2018 murder of a Moss Point woman. Wednesday, Black was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Judge Robert Krebs. Black was arrested in...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Court documents reveal new details in Northwood Hills homicide case

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details from a murder on Wednesday are coming to light following the suspect’s first appearance in court on Friday. At around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Gulfport PD responded to Northwood Hills at 15235 St. Charles Street in regards to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found victim Darrel Parker lying in the kitchen of the residence and suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Man found guilty of capital murder of Jackson County woman

On August 3, 2022, after a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found Octavius Montego Black, 35 years old, guilty of the capital murder of Betty Vaughans. Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Black to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
wxxv25.com

15-year-old arrested for bringing loaded handgun to Harrison Central High

On Friday, August 5th, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile for possession of a weapon on school property. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Harrison Central High School received a tip from a teacher that a student was carrying a gun on campus.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#District Attorneys#Life Sentence#Violent Crime
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Dozen indicted in Mobile counterfeit check cashing scheme

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday reveals that a dozen people have been charged in a counterfeit check cashing scheme in Mobile. Those charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud are:. Arrington Jaylun Gardner. Markisha Jakeria Johnson. Johnathan Earl Kyser. D’Undra Norwood...
MOBILE, AL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
3K+
Followers
155
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy