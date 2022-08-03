ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Rideshare drivers quarrel with parents over car seat rules

By Jeremy Stout
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zeES_0h3mwZgx00

Williamsport, Pa. — Parents using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are required to provide car seats for children under age eight, the Greater Williamsport Area Rideshare Drivers’ Association announced.

The rideshare association is an organizing body for local rideshare drivers to communicate with one another. The association is also part of the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

The issue is affecting many rideshare drivers in the area, according to James Moore, head of the rideshare association. Moore said that parents have become enraged when he and other members of his association have refused to provide rides to children who don’t have a child safety seat.

“Our drivers in our association refuse to take them,” Moore said. “First of all, it’s against the law…. The other thing is it’s putting that child in danger.”

Moore said that if they were to take a child without a safety seat and an accident occurred, then the driver and parent could both be in “serious trouble"—as that would violate Pennsylvania law.

Another issue, according to Moore, is the parents' expectation that children can ride without adult supervision.

It’s not uncommon for him or others in the association to be “cussed out” by parents upset that a driver won’t take them, according to Moore.

“You should hear the language used by these parents,” Moore said. “It’s unbelievable the kind of language they use in front of their children.”

Drivers providing car seats is not a solution; that would create a liability issue for the rideshare drivers, Moore said.

Moore said that just because children have received rides from drivers in the past without a safety seat it should not be expected. The practice of driving a child under the age of eight without a safety seat is illegal. The practice also violates Uber and Lyft policies within Pennsylvania.

“That driver broke the law,” Moore said. “They’re placing themselves at risk.”

Drivers not involved with the association have caused a problem for association drivers. Moore said that the association is trying to do things properly.

He said that one of the associations drivers had been yelled at by another driver after attempting to inform them that a rider didn’t have a car seat.

“The guy yelled, ‘mind your own f-ing business,’” Moore said, “[It’s} people in this business having no place in this business.”

Lyft and Uber are currently experimenting with their own “car seat modes,” that allows parents to request a ride with car seats available. These pilot programs are only available in New York City now. And both come with a $10 surcharge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews cut driver from car after wreck in Dupont

DUPONT, Pa. — A driver had to be cut from his vehicle after a crash Thursday night in Luzerne County. It happened around 11 p.m. on Sathers Drive in Dupont. Authorities say the convertible crashed into the tractor-trailer. The driver of the car became trapped. Crews say they cut...
DUPONT, PA
Daily Voice

Mom, Firefighter BF Abused Infant Until It Had Brain Bleeds: Pennsylvania State Police

A firefighter and his girlfriend abused her 1-year-old daughter until she had multiple brain bleeds and her body was covered in bruises, authorities say. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, beat the infant until she was unresponsive while at his girlfriend's home in the 100 block of Market Street in Williamstown Borough just after midnight on Wednesday, August 3, Pennsylvania state police state in an affidavit.
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Williamsport, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Williamsport, PA
WGAL

7 adults, 3 children dead in Luzerne County house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a fire in northeast Pennsylvania, according to state police. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, south of Wilkes-Barre. "I heard this pop. Sounded like a gunshot. I looked out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store

Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man incarcerated on probation violation likely to be released on bail

Williamsport, Pa. — A Berks County man recently charged with firearm offenses will likely be released on Monday after his bail was changed this week in Lycoming County Court. Kevin Lund violated his probation on June 9 and was jailed on $25,000 bail, though he was eligible to post just 10% of that amount to be released. On Friday, Lund asked the court to modify his bail so he wouldn't have to post any portion of the $25,000 to be released. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rideshare#Car Seat#Vehicles#The Rideshare Association
wkok.com

Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision

Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NorthcentralPA.com

FCFP urges public to improve race relations in Lycoming County

Williamsport, Pa. — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is challenging residents of Lycoming County to present their best ideas to advance racial equity. The challenge, called "Spark Tank" to avoid copyright infringement lawsuits from ABC, will provide $25,000 and the help of local nonprofits to implement the top idea. Creative people with dreams and ideas to make the community better are invited to submit an application. Each...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged paddle boat thief nabbed near Susquehanna River with methamphetamine

Williamsport, Pa. — After taking a male into custody near the 1100 block of Sylvan Dell Road on July 7, State Police returned to the property when an owner discovered his paddle boat missing. Trooper Logan Womelsdorf said a blue paddle boat was located a short distance down from the owner's property. A backpack was also discovered. Womelsdorf said it belonged to Damian Edward Colegrove. The 39-year-old Troy resident was...
TROY, PA
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsRadio WILK

Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children

A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County man charged for providing false information on firearms form

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man was charged for incorrectly answering questions on a firearms background check when he attempted to purchase a rifle on June 14. Richard G. Hassenplug, 44, now faces felony charges for the transaction that occurred on June 14 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Monroe Township, Snyder County. According to Trooper Jeffrey Tice of state police at Selinsgrove, Hassenplug checked “no” on the form in response...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy