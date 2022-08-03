Thompson, 4 other Sho'men capture gold at swim invitational

CHESTERTOWN — Swimming in the pool she has grown up in, 9-year-old Rileigh Thompson won four events at the Sho’men Aquatics Invitational, a longer-distance summer meet that is historically one of the premier events for age-group swimmers on the Eastern Shore.

The July 16 meet at Washington College’s Casey Swim Center attracted about 180 girls and boys representing 12 age-group programs on the Delmarva Peninsula.