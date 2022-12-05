Is Bullet Train on Netflix? How to watch the Brad Pitt action movie

One of 2022's headline summer blockbusters, Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt is now available for movie fans worldwide to watch. But how? Is it streaming on Netflix or another popular streaming service? Or is it only available to rent through digital on-demand?

We've got all your questions answered on how to watch Bullet Train right here, just read on to find out.

Is Bullet Train on Netflix?

Bullet Train has made its way to streaming, debuting on Netflix on December 3 as part of the what's new on Netflix lineup for the month.

Since landing on the streaming service, Bullet Train has been the top movie for subscribers in the US, ahead of others like Troll , Lady Chatterley's Lover and The Noel Diary .

Bullet Train is going to have an exclusive streaming run on Netflix like other 2022 Sony movies Uncharted and Where the Crawdads Sing .

Where to rent Bullet Train?

If you're not a Netflix subscriber, you can still watch Bullet Train at home by renting (or purchasing) it through digital on-demand platforms. This includes Apple TV , Google Playstore , Prime Video , Vudu , RedBox and YouTube .

Bullet Train Blu-ray/DVD

Fans of physical media can own the Bullet Train Blu-ray/DVD right now.

The Blu-ray/DVD of Bullet Train (as well as the digital version), offers a number of special features. These include:

Outtakes and bloopers

Catch What You Missed: Easter Eggs

All Aboard the Pain Train: Stunts

Mission Accomplished: Making of Bullet Train

Trained Professionals: The Cast

Select Stunt Previs

Audio commentary with director David Leitch, producer Kelly McCormick and writer Zak Olkewicz

Everything else you need to know about Bullet Train

Brad Pitt is just one of many stars that makes up the Bullet Train cast, with Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny among some of the others. Nearly all of them star as assassins all on the same train and with conflicting interests in this adaptation of the novel by Kôtarô Isaka.

In our Bullet Train review , we called the movie a crazy ride that the actors are all clearly having fun with, but have reservations if audiences will necessarily feel the same. Overall reviews have been equally mixed, as Bullet Train has a 53% "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but an audience score of 76% positive.

Watch the trailer for Bullet Train directly below.