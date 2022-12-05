ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Is Bullet Train on Netflix? How to watch the Brad Pitt action movie

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1BBo_0h3mw94Y00

One of 2022's headline summer blockbusters, Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt is now available for movie fans worldwide to watch. But how? Is it streaming on Netflix or another popular streaming service? Or is it only available to rent through digital on-demand?

We've got all your questions answered on how to watch Bullet Train right here, just read on to find out.

Is Bullet Train on Netflix?

Bullet Train has made its way to streaming, debuting on Netflix on December 3 as part of the what's new on Netflix lineup for the month.

Since landing on the streaming service, Bullet Train has been the top movie for subscribers in the US, ahead of others like Troll , Lady Chatterley's Lover and The Noel Diary .

Bullet Train is going to have an exclusive streaming run on Netflix like other 2022 Sony movies Uncharted and Where the Crawdads Sing .

Where to rent Bullet Train?

If you're not a Netflix subscriber, you can still watch Bullet Train at home by renting (or purchasing) it through digital on-demand platforms. This includes Apple TV , Google Playstore , Prime Video , Vudu , RedBox and YouTube .

Bullet Train Blu-ray/DVD

Fans of physical media can own the Bullet Train Blu-ray/DVD right now.

The Blu-ray/DVD of Bullet Train (as well as the digital version), offers a number of special features. These include:

  • Outtakes and bloopers
  • Catch What You Missed: Easter Eggs
  • All Aboard the Pain Train: Stunts
  • Mission Accomplished: Making of Bullet Train
  • Trained Professionals: The Cast
  • Select Stunt Previs
  • Audio commentary with director David Leitch, producer Kelly McCormick and writer Zak Olkewicz

Everything else you need to know about Bullet Train

Brad Pitt is just one of many stars that makes up the Bullet Train cast, with Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny among some of the others. Nearly all of them star as assassins all on the same train and with conflicting interests in this adaptation of the novel by Kôtarô Isaka.

In our Bullet Train review , we called the movie a crazy ride that the actors are all clearly having fun with, but have reservations if audiences will necessarily feel the same. Overall reviews have been equally mixed, as Bullet Train has a 53% "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but an audience score of 76% positive.

Watch the trailer for Bullet Train directly below.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'The Woman King'

The Woman King, a sweeping cinematic story hailed by critics and audiences alike, is now available to watch from the comfort of your couch. Co-written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this epic historical drama is based on the real-life Agojie warriors — an all-female unit of fighters tasked with protecting the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca, the leader who must train the new generation of Agojie for the biggest battle of their lives.
WhatToWatch

How to watch She Said

Here's everything you need to know to watch She Said, the powerful true story of the rise of the #MeToo movement.
Polygon

The best movies new to streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu (December 2022)

The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.
OREGON STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
GoldDerby

Janelle Monae (‘Glass Onion’) looking to make LGBTQ history at the Golden Globes

Among the highlights of the socially distanced 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony was Jodie Foster’s upset Best Film Supporting Actress win for “The Mauritanian” and subsequent virtual acceptance speech. With her wife and dog seated next to her, the pajama-clad star casually created a moment of positive LGBTQ representation, which increased the impact of her being the first openly LGBTQ individual to ever win a film acting Golden Globe. Queer-identifying Ariana DeBose won the same award for “West Side Story” last year, and now this streak could be continued by nonbinary performer Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”). Monae,...
Deadline

Remo Williams Heading To TV As ‘The Destroyer’ Series Adaptation Set From Gordon Smith, Adrian Askarieh & Sony Pictures Television

Remo Williams, the cop sentenced framed and sentenced to death before becoming a trained assassin, is heading to the small screen. Better Call Saul exec producer Gordon Smith is adapting The Destroyer book series, which was first published in 1971, for Sony Pictures Television with Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh, producer of Hitman: Agent 47, set to exec produce. Originated by Warren Murphy and Richard Sapir, The Destroyer book series is about U.S. government operative named Remo Williams, a former Newark cop framed for a crime and sentenced to death. His death is faked by the government so he can be trained as an assassin for CURE, a...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy