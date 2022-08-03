ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Bibb Schools plan for a new safety program

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools hopes to install a new safety program by September. Navigate 360 has been added by several other districts across the country to increase security against potential threats. The platform unites all the safety protocols the district already has into one place in order to...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin school system taking new initiatives for school year

DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin's school system is working to increase student attendance and engagement with a few new initiatives. Superintendent Fred Williams says the plan will include more than 1 way to increase student learning beyond their current grade level, and preparing them for new jobs at an early start.
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

Douglass Theatre awards new HBCU college scholarships

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Douglass Theatre in Macon awards its first HBCU Arts Series College Scholarship. The HBCU Arts Series Committee announced the award winners on July 27th. Scholarships went to two Peach County High School graduates. Finalist Eddie Davis, Jr. received a $5,000 award. He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Fort Valley State University this fall.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Schools names ‘Teacher of the Year’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Bridgett Hunt received the honor during the district’s opening session event. Hunt teaches seventh grade social studies at Thomson Middle School. Hunt says she believes that when teachers nurture a sense of hope, they optimize the potential for student success.
13WMAZ

Crawford County kids head back to school with a new building

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some school students are getting ready to step into a brand new building in Crawford County. "It took about 3 years for it to full come into fruition. The high school opened up in January and we are opening up the middle school this August," said Crawford County Interim School Superintendent Christopher Ridley.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month

MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins 13-year-old breaks a national track and field record

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (41NBC/WMGT) — More than 19,000 participants are in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the running of the 56th AAU Junior Olympics, and an athlete from Middle Georgia has broken a national track and field record. Warner Robins native, 13-year-old Adrianna Haynes, broke the 13-year-old girls’ 100-meter hurdles...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Some rural counties lack necessary mental health resources

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — When Brianna Grier suffered a mental health crisis, her family called Hancock County deputies hoping for help. She ended up in a hospital after deputies say she fell from a patrol car, and died several days later. According to the Licensed Professional Counselors Association (LPCA)...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

