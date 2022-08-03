Read on www.13wmaz.com
Bibb Schools plan for a new safety program
MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools hopes to install a new safety program by September. Navigate 360 has been added by several other districts across the country to increase security against potential threats. The platform unites all the safety protocols the district already has into one place in order to...
Dublin school system taking new initiatives for school year
DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin's school system is working to increase student attendance and engagement with a few new initiatives. Superintendent Fred Williams says the plan will include more than 1 way to increase student learning beyond their current grade level, and preparing them for new jobs at an early start.
Vineville Academy of the Arts encourages its students as they return to school
MACON, Ga. — Vineville Academy of the Arts welcomed its students back to school and is ready for a year of improvement. Principal Kristy Graham said some of her goals for the new year include improving reading comprehension and math skills. As the elementary school enters the new year,...
Douglass Theatre awards new HBCU college scholarships
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Douglass Theatre in Macon awards its first HBCU Arts Series College Scholarship. The HBCU Arts Series Committee announced the award winners on July 27th. Scholarships went to two Peach County High School graduates. Finalist Eddie Davis, Jr. received a $5,000 award. He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Fort Valley State University this fall.
Houston County Schools names ‘Teacher of the Year’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Bridgett Hunt received the honor during the district’s opening session event. Hunt teaches seventh grade social studies at Thomson Middle School. Hunt says she believes that when teachers nurture a sense of hope, they optimize the potential for student success.
'It could happen': Dublin City Schools faculty learn what to do in active shooting drill
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- This year, the word school is synonymous with safety. "We have to be prepared--It can happen way out in the west coast but you have to prepare here," Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said. With the lessons learned from the Uvalde school shooting, Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams is...
'She genuinely cares': Bibb County School District celebrates the 2023 Teacher of the Year
MACON, Ga. — CaTeah Collins, a physical education teacher at Weaver Middle School, fulfills her love for sports at the gym with her students and while coaching them. She is a former gymnast and has enjoyed sports her whole life. Collins considers herself to be motivating for her students....
Crawford County kids head back to school with a new building
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some school students are getting ready to step into a brand new building in Crawford County. "It took about 3 years for it to full come into fruition. The high school opened up in January and we are opening up the middle school this August," said Crawford County Interim School Superintendent Christopher Ridley.
'We just don't want students distracted during learning' Bibb Schools updates student phone policy
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County students will pack their backpacks for their first day of school on Wednesday, and when they do, they'll need to be more mindful about their cell phones. The new school year brings a new cell phone policy. The district wants students to turn their phones off and put their phones away.
Here are activities and events you can go to this weekend in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The weekend is fast approaching! Here are some fun things you can do around Central Georgia community this weekend. It's August First Friday in Macon, and there are a host of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy!. - Bike Walk Macon and Bike...
Bibb County Schools to follow the same COVID-19 guidelines as last school year
MACON, Ga. — Back-to-school season is here, and COVID-19 remains a factor. As students return to Bibb County School District, parents can expect the same COVID-19 protocols as last year, according to Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs Jamie Cassady. Cassady said the first day of school will operate how...
Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
Warner Robins 13-year-old breaks a national track and field record
GREENSBORO, North Carolina (41NBC/WMGT) — More than 19,000 participants are in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the running of the 56th AAU Junior Olympics, and an athlete from Middle Georgia has broken a national track and field record. Warner Robins native, 13-year-old Adrianna Haynes, broke the 13-year-old girls’ 100-meter hurdles...
'All you need is a good pair shoes': Walking program in Macon wins awards for third time
MACON, Ga. — On the first Saturday of every month, people gather at Amerson River Park to walk for a better health and lifestyle. 'Walk with a Doc' is a program that was started in 2005 and it made it's way to Macon three years ago. It's a collaboration...
'Blessing box' still answering prayers of Warner Robins community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins "blessing box" is proving giving back can be easy. With a few supplies, $200 dollars, and a strong community backing to keep things stocked, a group of women created what they call a "blessing box". "I think it’s a wonderful idea. I...
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
Warner Robins to host Bay Gall Creek public information forum Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is going to host a public information session on Thursday about fixing Bay Gall Creek. Right now, the majority of the creek looks and feels like sand. But, depending on the weather and time of day, it can hold several inches of water.
Some rural counties lack necessary mental health resources
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — When Brianna Grier suffered a mental health crisis, her family called Hancock County deputies hoping for help. She ended up in a hospital after deputies say she fell from a patrol car, and died several days later. According to the Licensed Professional Counselors Association (LPCA)...
