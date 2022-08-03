ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Bay; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Clinton; Eaton; Genesee; Gratiot; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montcalm; Oakland; Ottawa; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph; Tuscola; Van Buren; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BAY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLINTON EATON GENESEE GRATIOT HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KENT LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTCALM OAKLAND OTTAWA SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR ST. JOSEPH TUSCOLA VAN BUREN WASHTENAW WAYNE
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
LIVONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Macomb County, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands remain without power in Macomb, Oakland counties

Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 27,000 customers were waiting for power to be restored throughout the metro Detroit area, especially scattered...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Armada firefighters make water rescue after truck drives into creek

ARMADA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Armada emergency crews made a water rescue for someone trapped inside a truck after it crashed into a creek in Macomb County this week. Crews were dispatched to a location where a truck had lost control and left the road into a creek. According to the fire department, the water levels had risen after multiple rounds of severe weather this week.
ARMADA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Expire
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Arab American News

Sheriff Raphael Washington retains Wayne County sheriff position

DETROIT — Sheriff Raphael Washington successfully retained his seat as Wayne County Sheriff for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024 after Tuesday’s primary election. Unofficial results from Wayne County show Washington secured about 47 percent of the votes surpassing Joan Merriewether (28 percent) and Walter Epps (24 percent). With 169,165 total votes county-wide, Washington acquired 80,277 votes.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man charged 25 years after St. Clair County slaying

A man has been charged in connection with a 25-year-old slaying in St. Clair County, authorities announced Friday. John Germain, 54, of Hartland was arrested Tuesday by Michigan State Police at his home, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was arraigned the next day through...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Police Dept. Update: Lt. Jerry Young

Port Huron Chief of Police Joseph Platzer hosts a new show on Blue Water Healthy Living, the Port Huron Police Department Update. The Port Huron Police Dept. Update will spotlight the department and the officers who protect and serve in our community. Today, Chief Platzer’s guest is Lt. Jerry Young...
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Woman, Girl Found Dead In Home

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Macomb County home. Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Downing Street in Macomb for a welfare check on Wednesday, Aug. 3. When deputies entered the home, they found a woman and a female juvenile deceased. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the community. In addition to this, police are waiting on the medical examiner’s findings. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy