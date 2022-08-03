GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana

Read on foxsanantonio.com
Man charged after machete attack in Walmart parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — An Elkhart man has been charged with aggravated battery for his alleged role in the attack of a man with a machete in a Walmart parking lot. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, of Elkhart on Friday. On August...
Heat, wind could make for extreme fire growth in NW Oregon, SW Washington
(KATU) — With yet another heat wave on tap, forecasters are warning that Saturday could be a day where fires easily spread. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge through Sunday morning, and through Sunday night for the Mt. Hood National Forest and Southwest Washington Cascade Range.
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
Texas photographer captures the beauty of bugs
DALLAS – While most people can’t stand the sight of a bug, a Texas photographer gives us a deeper look and captures the beauty of bugs. Randall Patterson has been in photography for eight years. While he says he’s mostly photographed birds, he decided to get into macro photography to capture the essence of the creepiest crawlers.
