Sabine Parish, LA

KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNOE TV8

Man accused of ramming patrol units during multi-parish chase

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following a multi-parish chase after authorities say he fled a traffic stop in Sabine Parish. James A. Machado Jr., age 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire and booked in the VPSO jail on one count of reckless operation; one count of aggravated flight from an officer; five counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, and several other charges.
SABINE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Pineville man dies in house fire

RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man

The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
beauregardnews.com

Sugartown man killed in Allen wreck

SOAPSTONE — A single-vehicle accident early Sunday in Allen Parish claimed the life of a Sugartown man. Cody Allen Reeves, 34, was killed in the crash which occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on La. 112 near Soapstone Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. A preliminary investigation...
SUGARTOWN, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report August 1, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Crystal Gail Nash, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Nash remains in the VPSO jail. Blake Anthony Mayon, age 35, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with one...
LEESVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Laura Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville

Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests from July 21-28, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot law •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 57, simple assault, remaining. Diane Kennedy, b/f, 55, simple...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
theadvocate.com

Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish

The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

The Rapides Parish School Board has unveiled a new literacy outreach program kicking off in August. The first day of school is just about a week away for students in Rapides Parish, but the school year has officially started for school employees. State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Pineville.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of history, but residents around Central Louisiana have likely driven by the building dozens of times without realizing just how deep that history runs. “It always amazes me that people who have lived...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

