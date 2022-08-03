Read on www.americanpress.com
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
KNOE TV8
Man accused of ramming patrol units during multi-parish chase
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following a multi-parish chase after authorities say he fled a traffic stop in Sabine Parish. James A. Machado Jr., age 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire and booked in the VPSO jail on one count of reckless operation; one count of aggravated flight from an officer; five counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, and several other charges.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
L'Observateur
Pineville man dies in house fire
RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
beauregardnews.com
Sugartown man killed in Allen wreck
SOAPSTONE — A single-vehicle accident early Sunday in Allen Parish claimed the life of a Sugartown man. Cody Allen Reeves, 34, was killed in the crash which occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on La. 112 near Soapstone Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. A preliminary investigation...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Crystal Gail Nash, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Nash remains in the VPSO jail. Blake Anthony Mayon, age 35, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with one...
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Laura Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt.
kalb.com
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests from July 21-28, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot law •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 57, simple assault, remaining. Diane Kennedy, b/f, 55, simple...
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
KPLC TV
theadvocate.com
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022.
kalb.com
kalb.com
Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of history, but residents around Central Louisiana have likely driven by the building dozens of times without realizing just how deep that history runs. “It always amazes me that people who have lived...
