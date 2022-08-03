Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following a multi-parish chase after authorities say he fled a traffic stop in Sabine Parish. James A. Machado Jr., age 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire and booked in the VPSO jail on one count of reckless operation; one count of aggravated flight from an officer; five counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, and several other charges.

SABINE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO