MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies will give way to scattered clouds and storms again this afternoon and evening. Following a night of heavy widespread rain for much of Middle Georgia we began today on a humid note. Skies overhead were mostly clear, however during the sunrise hours fog filled in across much of the region as temperatures reached their 24 hour lows. Those clouds are clearing as the morning progresses, and we will see plenty of sun as we roll into lunchtime today. Highs will mainly be in the lower 90s with heat indices pushing into the upper 90s. One or two spots may see feels like temperatures that reach triple digits.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO