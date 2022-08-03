Read on www.41nbc.com
Warner Robins 13-year-old breaks a national track and field record
GREENSBORO, North Carolina (41NBC/WMGT) — More than 19,000 participants are in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the running of the 56th AAU Junior Olympics, and an athlete from Middle Georgia has broken a national track and field record. Warner Robins native, 13-year-old Adrianna Haynes, broke the 13-year-old girls’ 100-meter hurdles...
Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
Rain chances remain up leading towards the weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies will give way to scattered clouds and storms again this afternoon and evening. Following a night of heavy widespread rain for much of Middle Georgia we began today on a humid note. Skies overhead were mostly clear, however during the sunrise hours fog filled in across much of the region as temperatures reached their 24 hour lows. Those clouds are clearing as the morning progresses, and we will see plenty of sun as we roll into lunchtime today. Highs will mainly be in the lower 90s with heat indices pushing into the upper 90s. One or two spots may see feels like temperatures that reach triple digits.
Summertime pattern of heat and storms continues
It has been a busy weather day for many of us in Middle Georgia, with strong storms firing up this evening. Most of our storm activity stayed east of I-75, but brought some heavy rain to most spots that saw thunderstorms. Although the airport in Macon didn’t record much rainfall,...
