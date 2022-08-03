School district police departments facing staffing shortages

Enrollment in local schools is growing at a rate much faster than the rest of the state. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Enrollment in New Braunfels and Comal ISDs increased at a rate higher than enrollment overall in Texas public schools, according to the most recent data from the Texas Education Agency and local districts. According to the TEA, Texas schools grew by 1% from the 2020-21 school year. In NBISD, that number was 4.19%, and in CISD growth in school enrollment was 6.82% year over year.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO