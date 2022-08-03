School district police departments facing staffing shortages

Read on foxsanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
School resource officers to be placed at every Boerne ISD campus this fall
BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Independent School District is working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to put a school resource officer, or SRO, on all 12 campuses. Each SRO is a certified Texas Public Peace officer coming from Boerne city police, Fair Oaks police or the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, working full-time during school hours and after-school events.
foxsanantonio.com
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
foxsanantonio.com
Northside ISD outlines safety plans ahead of upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s largest district, Northside Independent School District, is letting students and parents know what it's doing to keep their campuses safe. Much of the information is on the Northside-ISD website, along with a message from the district's superintendent. “In Northside, the safety of our students...
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
foxsanantonio.com
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
New Braunfels enrollment in public schools continues to increase
Enrollment in local schools is growing at a rate much faster than the rest of the state. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Enrollment in New Braunfels and Comal ISDs increased at a rate higher than enrollment overall in Texas public schools, according to the most recent data from the Texas Education Agency and local districts. According to the TEA, Texas schools grew by 1% from the 2020-21 school year. In NBISD, that number was 4.19%, and in CISD growth in school enrollment was 6.82% year over year.
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 46 years in prison on Friday for touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in 2016. One day before, a jury found 53-year-old Arnoldo Diaz guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, according to the Bexar County Attorney’s Office.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen mail
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen identifying documents. The arrest happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Jackson Keller Road. After pulling the vehicle over for a traffic violation, officers discovered more than a...
KSAT 12
Massive fire at NW Side business leads to evacuation of 80 dogs at nearby facility, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A massive fire at a Northwest Side generator business prompted a large emergency response and led to the evacuations of 80 dogs at a nearby kennel. The second-alarm fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Rocky Point Drive, not far from I-10 and De Zevala.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
Pleasanton Express
ACSO charges two local men with Murder
Two suspects were arrested for the murder that occurred last week in the Blackhill community in Pleasanton. The victim was identified as Joe Hector Hernandez, 41, Pleasanton. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call July 28 for a deceased body on the side of Lucas Road in Pleasanton. After arriving on the scene, deputies and investigators discovered a male that had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Jackie Bodden ordered an autopsy.
foxsanantonio.com
Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog
The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
San Antonio police prepare for active threat situations following Uvalde
SAPD met with state officials to discuss active threat action.
KSAT 12
Man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio pleads not guilty
SAN ANTONIO – One of the men facing federal charges in connection with the tractor-tractor incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people pleaded not guilty Thursday, the U.S. Magistrate’s Office said. Christian Martinez entered his not guilty plea...
Comments / 0