Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets.

Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres.

FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire in Malabar, is currently 15 acres and 25% contained.

FFS Orlando responded to the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire, around 4 p.m. on 1455 Moss Rose Avenue, which was one acre wide.

They then responded to a second wildfire at 9335 Honeysuckle Drive just north of Sebastian.

As the teams fought the fire, the Moss Rose Fire went from 5 acres to 2.5 acres but jumped from 20% contained to 40% contained.

FFS Orlando said the containment changed because the fire kept jumping the lines.

