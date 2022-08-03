Brandon Aiyuk stole the show at day 7 of 49ers training camp with some phenomenal plays.

SANTA CLARA -- Day 7 of 49ers training camp is wrapped up. After two straight days of padded practice, the 49ers decided to go without them today. However, that didn't cease the impressions or takeaways made from today's perfect weather practice.

Here are five observations from day 7 of 49ers training camp.

Brandon Aiyuk is a shooting star

The Brandon Aiyuk hype train is legitimate. It isn't just a bunch of hope that he will be amazing this season. He's DEFINITELY going to be sweet this year. In fact, his "hype train" is officially now a "shooting star" with how mesmerizing his practices have been, especially today. Aiyuk completely owned Charvairus Ward AND Jimmie Ward in one-on-ones in the redzone period of practice.

Both Ward's attempted to play press-coverage on Aiyuk with neither of them being successful. It is as clear as day that Aiyuk is on a different level. He is playing with such swagger, confidence, and anger. The aggression he displays when the ball is in the air is perfect. He does that while also running routes with crisp finesse. I have zero doubt in my mind that Aiyuk and Trey Lance are going to be a unique connection this season that no other receiver will have with him.

Javon Kinlaw gets a lot of run in scrimmage

Saturday was the first day Javon Kinlaw was incorporated into practice. Then he ended up taking a continuous day off on Monday, which was curious initially. However, it looks like it was simply just an extra rest day as Kinlaw participated in practice in back-to-back days with today being a fairly hefty workload.

Kinlaw received a lot of reps in scrimmage with the first-team. He even blew up a run play where the offensive line and Elijah Mitchell should feel fortunate that the pads were not on. Seeing Kinlaw practice without or little limitations is extremely encouraging. Now it is all about seeing how it comes back Friday if he is still healthy and if he can continue to sustain this form he is in. A good day for Kinlaw all around.

Jimmie Ward and Samuel Womack III see time in the slot

Slot corner is still in a flux right now with the 49ers. No one is really separating themselves and DeMeco Ryans seems content on continuing to shuffle it around until someone steals the show. Well today there looked to be an indication as to who will take the position down. Rookie Samuel Womack III saw some reps in the slot with the first-team and handled it well aside from one rep against Deebo Samuel.

Jimmie Ward also saw an instance where he matched up with Aiyuk. And just like in the one-on-ones period, Aiyuk dusted Ward. Seeing Ward in the slot doesn't surprise me. I fully expect him to see a good amount of time this season in obvious passing downs with Talanoa Hufanga and Tarvarius Moore holding it down up top at safety. This isn't a bad formation for Ryans to utilize so long as Womack can be a decent player.

Deebo Samuel with an inexcusable drop

There is still an integration period ongoing with Samuel. He doesn't appear to be in tip-top shape to handle scrimmages, which is why he isn't involved much, but he is still out there to get himself up to speed. One play in particular at the start of the second scrimmage period for the 49ers was discouraging. Kyle Shanahan dialed up a shot for Samuel. Emmanuel Moseley was in coverage, pretty good coverage in fact, on Samuel down near the sideline. Lance delivered an incredible ball to Samuel, BUT Samuel dropped it.

It was an inexcusable drop regardless of what shape Samuel is in. That drop was so discouraging that it made me think that the 49ers should be glad that Samuel is okay with and will be utilized as a running back again. I know it was just one bad drop, but the guy has proven he's not great with his hands. He was leading the league in drops before he started being used as a running back around midseason. And clearly his drops are still there. Even on Monday when I was last at practice, Samuel wasn't catching a couple of balls cleanly. He just seems poised to whiff on some chunk plays this year, which he'll make up for as a runner.

Mike McGlinchey looks in great form

I've got to hand it to Mike McGlinchey. He looks incredible in his return through a few practices so far after coming off of a torn quad. The huge question mark and concerns I have with him are completely making me look like a fool, which is great for the 49ers and Lance. I even feel like McGlinchey looks better than he has in previous training camps that I have attended.

Having McGlinchey be a solid player again and not someone of worry is huge because the 49ers already have both guard positions and center as a place of concern. At least there should be no worry when it comes to the offensive tackles. McGlinchey looks quick and has even handled a fast Drake Jackson in limited reps. Hopefully he can sustain it because the 49ers desperately need him to be.