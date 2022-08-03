Read on clevelandcountyherald.com
clevelandcountyherald.com
Billy Taylor
Billy T. Taylor, 85, of Rison, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Greenhouse Cottages. He was born February 25, 1937 in the “Y” Community to the late Jesse and Lottie Cash Taylor. Billy worked at the Viking Bag Plant and retired after 38 years. He enjoyed...
Country Star Julie Roberts Returning To Rison
RISON – On the heels of last year’s record-breaking Rison In The Fall Festival, organizers are raising the bar for this October in its 32nd year… with the help of last year’s headliner, Julie Roberts. This year’s festival, hosted by Rison Shine, is set for Saturday,...
Roberts, Rison Council Hear Millage Details
RISON – Mayor Charles Roberts and the Rison City Council voiced their support for the Cleveland County School District’s proposed millage increase after hearing a presentation from Superintendent Craig Dupuy during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Roberts said he invited Dupuy to address the council since he...
Man Killed in Car-Train Collision at Rison Crossing
RISON – Jay Warner, 37, of Rison, died early Friday morning, July 29, after a train collided with the vehicle he was driving along the Main Street railroad crossing in downtown Rison. Arkansas State Police reported that Warner was driving a 2017 Nissan southbound along Main Street when he...
CCSD Voters Will Decide Millage Request Tuesday
RISON – Voters in the Cleveland County School District will determine the fate of a proposed 5-mill tax increase when they go to the polls for a special millage election this Tuesday, Aug. 9. The school district is seeking 5 mills to build a new gym that includes space...
County Tables Waste Bids; Adds $100,000 For Road Fuel
RISON – The Cleveland County Quorum Court decided Monday night to table a decision on a new solid waste contract until next month, but did vote to move $100,000 in federal COVID relief money into the road department to shore up a depleted fuel fund. Those matters and others...
