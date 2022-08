MINNEAPOLIS -- Two months from now, it’s very possible that these two teams -- the Twins and Blue Jays -- could meet again at this stadium for the first round of the playoffs. It sure felt like a postseason matchup, too, with two fanbases chanting back and forth at each other in one of the more electric environments at Target Field this season, the Twins’ newly acquired frontline starter on the mound and a tight battle of bullpen escapes until the very end.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO