10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
Certain States Are Offering Relief Packages for Small Businesses
States around the U.S. have already implemented their own relief packages to help combat the effects of inflation, including rising gas prices. Now, states have started to implement small business relief programs for entrepreneurs. Which states are offering small business relief packages?. Article continues below advertisement. These relief packages can...
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Proposed Change to Workforce Law Could Boost Entrepreneurs
A House Republican wants to make sure a key workforce development law applies to entrepreneurs too. Earlier this week, Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia introduced the Startup Act. The legislation amends the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the primary federal law concerning workforce development that helps job seekers access education, training, and other support services and connects them with employers.
The SBA may free up $180M for restaurants, but don’t celebrate yet
The U.S. Small Business Administration is looking at ways it can release $180 million remaining in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) that the National Restaurant Association demanded last week. But that doesn’t mean operators should start celebrating. “I would not be buying champagne much less put it on ice...
Why Your Business Should Source from Diverse Suppliers
A lot of considerations go into choosing who to procure materials crucial to your business from. There’s price, there’s logistics, there’s sustainability. Chief procurement officers all over are rethinking their supply chains in attempts to avoid the kinds of headaches the COVID pandemic brought. If you haven’t explored adding diverse suppliers to your process, you really should. It’s not as difficult as you might think, given how many categories of diverse supplier there are. A diverse supplier can be anything from minority-owned to women-owned to LGBTQ+-owned to simply a small business. Sending business their way obviously helps them out, but it benefits the businesses working with them and the overall economy as well. Here’s how.
A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer
By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
