Nuclear power is on the brink of a $1 trillion resurgence, but one accident anywhere could stop that momentum

Nuclear power is quite safe now. If the previous "disasters", only Chernobyl is of any real significance...and that old technology has been superseded with vastly safer technology, such that it couldn't happen again. Fukushima wasn't the huge disaster everyone thought of would be, and lessons learned there will prevent any accidents of that sort in future designs. NUCLEAR POWER HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE MORE THAN HALF OF ALL HUMAN ENERGY NEEDS FOR FIVE BILLION YEARS OR LONGER.
I wish these wizards of smart would simply switch to thorium. Instead of U 238, thorium is safe efficient and it's like a camp fire. When it's used up there is very little left over material. And it's much more abundant that regular uranium.
I think it's so ironic that people are so concerned about nuclear accidents. and we have lunatics armed with nuclear bombs all around the world that threatened to launch at any moment.
Comments / 39