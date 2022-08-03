Read on styleblueprint.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style
Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NOLA.com
Where can you play pickleball in the New Orleans area? Here are some options.
Pickleball seems to gather more interest with each year, and plenty of people in the New Orleans area have picked up the sport in recent years. As more people get involved, the number of locations in the area that feature pickleball courts is increasing every year. USA Pickleball provides a...
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours
Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
Tulane University student, sister killed in Hamptons housefire, family members expected to survive
A Tulane University student and her sister died while vacationing with their family in the Hamptons earlier this week, university officials announced.
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City
You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
tigerdroppings.com
Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me
ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
What’s cookin’? The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off kicks off Friday
The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.
avoyellestoday.com
Michael Bertucci, Metairie
Michael Peter "Mike" Bertucci, Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the age of 71 years. He was a resident of Montz, LA. He was born on March 23, 1951 to the late Elmire Lillian Bergeron and Joseph John "Joe" Bertucci Sr. Beloved husband of Priscilla Bordelon Bertucci of Marksville, LA of 52 years, and loving father of Michael P. Bertucci, Jr. (Joan) and Kelly Jo LeBlanc (Randy). He was a devoted grandfather to Brenton (Carolyn) & Allie Bertucci, Andrea Poche, Hannah & Kyle Bertucci, as well as a great-grandfather to Blaire & Elle Bertucci. He was a loving brother of Ginny Walters (Kenny), Ronald J. Bertucci, Sr. (Emily), and the late Joann Liberto (Vincent) and Joseph John "Joby" Bertucci Jr. (Dawn). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mike was born in New Orleans, LA and had a fond love for Mardi Gras, his New Orleans Saints and hunting at his camp town in Mississippi. He worked with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad for more than 39 years as a machinist, was committed to the Belt's Safety Committee, as well as served as Vice President on the Federal Credit Unions Board of Directors. Everyone who knew or met Mike loved him, because he had a true heart of gold. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA. 70001.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NOLA.com
On White Linen Night, north shore artist shows eerie premonition of war in Ukraine
Artist Alexander Stolin still has a pretty strong eastern European accent, although he’s spent the past 30 years living on the north shore. Back in 1992, when he was 29, he emigrated from Ukraine, where he was born. It would be easy to interpret his new solo exhibit, which...
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
Fisherman catches large nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
Captain Lena Kaman becomes first female commanding officer of Belle Chasse Naval Base
Captain Lena Kaman will be relieving Captain Todd Bruemer.
WLOX
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
bslshoofly.com
Look What's Rollin' on the River!
The Betsy Ann riverboat will soon dock in Bay St. Louis Harbor, offering dinner cruises and sunset tours of our local waters. Reservations for sightseeing cruises aboard the Betsy Ann Riverboat have been coming in steadily since the owners announced they were moving the attraction to Bay St. Louis after operating for five years in Biloxi.
fox8live.com
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
