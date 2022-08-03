ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours

Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Venice, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City

You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me

ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Cowboy Hats#Wedding Photos#Grand New Orleans Wedding
avoyellestoday.com

Michael Bertucci, Metairie

Michael Peter "Mike" Bertucci, Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the age of 71 years. He was a resident of Montz, LA. He was born on March 23, 1951 to the late Elmire Lillian Bergeron and Joseph John "Joe" Bertucci Sr. Beloved husband of Priscilla Bordelon Bertucci of Marksville, LA of 52 years, and loving father of Michael P. Bertucci, Jr. (Joan) and Kelly Jo LeBlanc (Randy). He was a devoted grandfather to Brenton (Carolyn) & Allie Bertucci, Andrea Poche, Hannah & Kyle Bertucci, as well as a great-grandfather to Blaire & Elle Bertucci. He was a loving brother of Ginny Walters (Kenny), Ronald J. Bertucci, Sr. (Emily), and the late Joann Liberto (Vincent) and Joseph John "Joby" Bertucci Jr. (Dawn). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mike was born in New Orleans, LA and had a fond love for Mardi Gras, his New Orleans Saints and hunting at his camp town in Mississippi. He worked with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad for more than 39 years as a machinist, was committed to the Belt's Safety Committee, as well as served as Vice President on the Federal Credit Unions Board of Directors. Everyone who knew or met Mike loved him, because he had a true heart of gold. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA. 70001.
METAIRIE, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WLOX

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
bslshoofly.com

Look What's Rollin' on the River!

The Betsy Ann riverboat will soon dock in Bay St. Louis Harbor, offering dinner cruises and sunset tours of our local waters. Reservations for sightseeing cruises aboard the Betsy Ann Riverboat have been coming in steadily since the owners announced they were moving the attraction to Bay St. Louis after operating for five years in Biloxi.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy