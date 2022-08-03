Founder of Osceola County charter academy appealing judge's ruling to shut down school

Read on www.wesh.com
WESH
Seminole County schools focus on student support, safety ahead of new academic year
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The back-to-school countdown is on, with most students in Central Florida returning to class on Aug. 10. That includes Seminole County, which is, like many, still looking for staff. There was a little pat on the back from Seminole County’s superintendent of schools. "Despite...
click orlando
Orange County looking to fill teacher vacancies ahead of 1st day of school
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools said it has a number of teacher vacancies to fill just five days away from the start of school. As a result, the school district officials said they’re moving around personnel to help fill the gaps so that each classroom has a teacher.
click orlando
Seminole County superintendent, sheriff talk staffing, safety at back-to-school news conference
SANFORD, Fla. – At a news conference Friday, Seminole County’s sheriff and superintendent of public schools updated local parents on what to expect when sending their children back to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita Beamon opened the conference by reaffirming the district’s...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to Hold Public Meeting for Sinclair Road Extension Project at Championsgate August 9
Osceola County has scheduled an Alternatives Public Meeting for the Sinclair Road Extension Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study, from Tradition Boulevard to Bella Citta Boulevard on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the ChampionsGate Golf Club. The meeting will have an open house format...
Osceola County school district faces teacher shortage before the school year begins
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There is only one week left before the start of a new school year. Channel 9 has reported on how the teacher shortage has impacted many school districts. In Osceola County, Superintendent Debra Pace said the school district had to get creative on filling hundreds...
WESH
Dem says Seminole County supervisor of elections is not making early voting available enough
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and his staff tested the machines that will be used for collecting ballots during early voting. But that voting doesn't start in Seminole until Aug. 13, while other counties are beginning Monday. "Seminole County voters are being shortchanged," Lynn Dictor, chair of the...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
wmfe.org
Required school immunizations available for free this weekend in Orange County
Saturday is the last day that Orange County Public School kids will be able to get required immunizations for free at rotating clinics in the district. The Department of Health has been holding vaccination clinics for school kids before the start of the year. Anyone in kindergartner through 7th grade...
WESH
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
WESH
Florida Senate could decide if DeSantis' suspension of state attorney remains permanent
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his decision tosuspend Andrew Warren, the now former state attorney in Hillsborough County. “We had evidence that you had a fellow over in Tampa that had basically said there are certain things he’s just not going to enforce,” the governor said. “There’s going to be certain policies they’re going to do where people are presumptively let off the hook even though the law requires. So we did something about that, and we made sure that we’re enforcing the rule of law.”
WESH
Several Central Florida schools seeking new crossing guards
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Before the school year starts, School Crossing Coordinator Bertis Negron and her team are getting the newest Orange County crossing guards hands-on training. “We have 491 crossings for Orange County that we man. The crossings, and it's very important because those crossing guards are there...
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
Orange County Clerk’s Office seeking intended recipients of nearly 12,000 unclaimed checks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Time is running out for a chance to claim money being held by the Orange County Clerk of Courts office. The clerk’s office has compiled a list of nearly 12,000 unclaimed checks they have that were never cashed. They include checks that were mailed...
Osceola County details affordable housing project for low-income seniors
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials released more details Friday on an affordable housing grant. The federal money would be used to build 60 one-room apartments in Buena Ventura Lakes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Only low-income seniors would be eligible to live there. The...
WESH
DeSantis suspends state attorney due to refusal to enforce laws, including abortion restrictions
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he issuspending State Attorney Andrew Warren effective immediately. Warren is the state attorney in Hillsborough County. "The prosecutor, state attorney for this judicial circuit, Andrew Warren, has put himself publicly above the law," DeSantis said at a news...
positivelyosceola.com
High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance
Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
click orlando
A 1st for Osceola County: Anti-bullying campaign comes to elementary schools
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – As Osceola County heads back-to-school, for the first time ever, the youngest students will be getting life lessons on how to deal with bullying directly from deputies. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said elementary schools have never before gotten intensive classroom anti-bullying instruction. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
Seminole County closing Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – After providing help for more than 17 months, Seminole County is closing its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The county made the decision to shut down the application portal at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of a lack of funding. Carrie Longsworth, who is the community assistance...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis as new Florida Supreme Court justice
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in West Palm Beach Friday morning. DeSantis made a major announcement at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum. DeSantis officially appointed Judge Renatha Francis as the new justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
WESH
Florida schools focusing on mental health resources for students amid school safety concerns
Fla. — We looked at how schools are working with law enforcement and training people to use guns in the event of a crisis on campus. But a very important part of the conversation around this is the price of that safety for our kids. The mental health...
