Rison, AR

clevelandcountyherald.com

CCSD Voters Will Decide Millage Request Tuesday

RISON – Voters in the Cleveland County School District will determine the fate of a proposed 5-mill tax increase when they go to the polls for a special millage election this Tuesday, Aug. 9. The school district is seeking 5 mills to build a new gym that includes space...
RISON, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Kingsland To Consider Increase in Water Rates

KINGSLAND – Mayor Luke Neal told the Kingsland City Council last week that he would like for the council to consider a base rate increase for water and sewer during its next meeting. Neal told the three council members that were present for last Thursday’s regular monthly meeting –...
KINGSLAND, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

County Tables Waste Bids; Adds $100,000 For Road Fuel

RISON – The Cleveland County Quorum Court decided Monday night to table a decision on a new solid waste contract until next month, but did vote to move $100,000 in federal COVID relief money into the road department to shore up a depleted fuel fund. Those matters and others...
RISON, AR
City
Cleveland, AR
City
Kingsland, AR
City
Rison, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Cleveland County, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart announces hiring of new police chief

During the regular monthly meeting held Tuesday night at city hall, Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala introduced city council members and the public to Stuttgart’s new police chief. The council went into executive session after the meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. After the brief executive session, Strabala...
STUTTGART, AR
swarkansasnews.com

‘Lil’ Skinny’ to headline Arkadelphia festival

Named Arkansas Festival and Events Association’s 2021 “Best New Festival or Event,” the Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts is coming back for year two!. The two-day curated art, music and culinary festival will be held in downtown Arkadelphia Sept. 23-24. Presented by Southwest Auto Collection, Music Row...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million

Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022

On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
CAMDEN, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Maisie Varnell

Maisie Marie Varnell, 51, of Pine Bluff went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born March 28, 1971, in Little Rock to the late Homer Dale Akines and Mary Ann Davis Akines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her...
RISON, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Billy Taylor

Billy T. Taylor, 85, of Rison, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Greenhouse Cottages. He was born February 25, 1937 in the “Y” Community to the late Jesse and Lottie Cash Taylor. Billy worked at the Viking Bag Plant and retired after 38 years. He enjoyed...
RISON, AR

