clevelandcountyherald.com
CCSD Voters Will Decide Millage Request Tuesday
RISON – Voters in the Cleveland County School District will determine the fate of a proposed 5-mill tax increase when they go to the polls for a special millage election this Tuesday, Aug. 9. The school district is seeking 5 mills to build a new gym that includes space...
clevelandcountyherald.com
Kingsland To Consider Increase in Water Rates
KINGSLAND – Mayor Luke Neal told the Kingsland City Council last week that he would like for the council to consider a base rate increase for water and sewer during its next meeting. Neal told the three council members that were present for last Thursday’s regular monthly meeting –...
clevelandcountyherald.com
County Tables Waste Bids; Adds $100,000 For Road Fuel
RISON – The Cleveland County Quorum Court decided Monday night to table a decision on a new solid waste contract until next month, but did vote to move $100,000 in federal COVID relief money into the road department to shore up a depleted fuel fund. Those matters and others...
Breckenridge residents say Entergy crews damaged landscaping
Little Rock residents living in the Breckenridge area said Entergy crews damaged landscaping when doing work near powerlines late last month.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart announces hiring of new police chief
During the regular monthly meeting held Tuesday night at city hall, Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala introduced city council members and the public to Stuttgart’s new police chief. The council went into executive session after the meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. After the brief executive session, Strabala...
Entergy Arkansas to replace several poles in El Dorado on August 10th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 6:30 AM to 1 PM, Entergy Arkansas will be replacing several poles on College Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. The replacement is to provide reliable power to customers. Due to the replacement, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Motorists are asked to avoid […]
KATV
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
swarkansasnews.com
‘Lil’ Skinny’ to headline Arkadelphia festival
Named Arkansas Festival and Events Association’s 2021 “Best New Festival or Event,” the Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts is coming back for year two!. The two-day curated art, music and culinary festival will be held in downtown Arkadelphia Sept. 23-24. Presented by Southwest Auto Collection, Music Row...
KARK
Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in maintenance, transportation, more
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical. Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care. Flexible schedule for part-time drivers. $250 vaccine incentive pay. Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264.
talkbusiness.net
Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million
Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
fox40jackson.com
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022
On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
clevelandcountyherald.com
Maisie Varnell
Maisie Marie Varnell, 51, of Pine Bluff went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born March 28, 1971, in Little Rock to the late Homer Dale Akines and Mary Ann Davis Akines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her...
clevelandcountyherald.com
Billy Taylor
Billy T. Taylor, 85, of Rison, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Greenhouse Cottages. He was born February 25, 1937 in the “Y” Community to the late Jesse and Lottie Cash Taylor. Billy worked at the Viking Bag Plant and retired after 38 years. He enjoyed...
talkbusiness.net
7 Brew to open first LR location at site of former Shorty Small’s
Drive-thru coffee concept, 7 Brew, will open its first Little Rock location at 11100 N. Rodney Parham Rd., the site of the former Shorty Small’s. The new location will open in early fall and is part of an aggressive expansion plan for the company. “7 Brew is excited to...
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
