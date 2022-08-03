On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.

CAMDEN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO