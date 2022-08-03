Various News: Serpentico Promoted to CEO Of SNAKEMAN Industries LLC, Inc., Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes About Bayley Video

Well everyone, it’s Friday and time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight could be interesting, if RAW was any indicator there’s going to be a palpable shift in tone and general direction now that Vince McMahon is out and Triple H is the driving creative force. We’re also starting to rev up for our post SummerSlam activities. We know that Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be taking on Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle and we should start heating that up now that Roman has put Brock Lesnar firmly in his rear view mirror. Ronda Rousey is serving a suspension for attacking a ref at SummerSlam, though that probably wont last too long. But we’ve got the Viking Raiders and New Day potentially still being an issue despite the Pillmanizing of Xavier Woods last week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser square up again with Nakamura potentially earning a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther, The Usos still don’t have their next tag team program set up yet, and we know we’ll be getting a Gauntlet match to figure out the next challenger for Liv Morgan. This will be something of a curiosity episode, we’re all still looking to see if/how the backstage changes manifest on air. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

