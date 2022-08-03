Various News: Serpentico Promoted to CEO Of SNAKEMAN Industries LLC, Inc., Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes About Bayley Video

Read on 411mania.com
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the work ethic of Vince McMahon and why he believes the former WWE CEO will never get the credit he deserves. McMahon retired last month after the WWE board announced it was investigating claims of misconduct against him. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
411mania.com
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
ringsidenews.com
Tenille Dashwood Confirms Relationship With Madcap Moss
Tenille Dashwood had a memorable run in NXT as one of the original female competitors in the brand. However, the same cannot be said about her main roster run, especially her unfortunate Emmalina gimmick. Dashwood recently confessed her feelings for WWE star Madcap Moss. She is still connected to the pro wrestling world, in big ways. The former Emma recently announced that she is dating Madcap Moss.
ComicBook
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Triple H’s Creative Led WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes
– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Review, Triple H’s 1st RAW, More
Another fun edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here! On this week’s show, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at a memorable SummerSlam weekend. From Brock Lesnar’s tractor to the return of Bayley, they have it all covered! They also look at the first full Triple H episode of RAW and give their thoughts. AEW talk included.
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update On MJF’s AEW Status
So much has happened in the world of pro wrestling since this past May, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering where Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he’s better known — has been. On the post-Double or Nothing episode of “AEW Dynamite,” MJF verbally tore into his boss, the owner and President of AEW, Tony Khan, by pointing out how the additions of former WWE talent to their roster have skyrocketed since they were first formed. He would even go as far as to say the additions to the AEW roster were “ex-WWE guys who can’t lace his boots” before getting heated enough to yell, “Fire me, [Tony], you f—ing mark,” as his microphone was cut off.
411mania.com
411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Two Report: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
-Back at it with episode two of this series. This week it’s all about making an entrance. Let’s get to it. . -I do like that the show intro is different each week as it is tailored to that week’s theme. -Greg Miller welcomes us to...
MLB・
411mania.com
WWE Weekend House Show Lineups for Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Stunner
– WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show tonight in North Charleston, South Carolina at the North Charleston Coliseum. Here is the advertised lineup:. * Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Carmella. * SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Name-Dropped on AEW Dynamite
Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE was referenced on AEW Dynamite. After attacking the Gunn Club ahead of their Dumpster Match, Max Caster of The Acclaimed got on the mic to dish out his signature freestyle rap in his entrance. Caster, who is known to push the envelope with his rhymes, name-dropped former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in just his second bar. "No filter, we aint Instagram" Caster said. "We'll make the A-- Boys retire like Vince McMahon."
411mania.com
WWE News: Edge Now Advertised for All Raws Before Clash at the Castle, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to appear on Raw in Cleveland, Ohio next week. WWE is now advertising Edge for every edition of Raw leading into Clash at the Castle (h/t PWInsider). Edge is currently not advertised for the Premium Live Event scheduled for September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Well everyone, it’s Friday and time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight could be interesting, if RAW was any indicator there’s going to be a palpable shift in tone and general direction now that Vince McMahon is out and Triple H is the driving creative force. We’re also starting to rev up for our post SummerSlam activities. We know that Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be taking on Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle and we should start heating that up now that Roman has put Brock Lesnar firmly in his rear view mirror. Ronda Rousey is serving a suspension for attacking a ref at SummerSlam, though that probably wont last too long. But we’ve got the Viking Raiders and New Day potentially still being an issue despite the Pillmanizing of Xavier Woods last week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser square up again with Nakamura potentially earning a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther, The Usos still don’t have their next tag team program set up yet, and we know we’ll be getting a Gauntlet match to figure out the next challenger for Liv Morgan. This will be something of a curiosity episode, we’re all still looking to see if/how the backstage changes manifest on air. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Makes First Tweet After WWE Suspension, Hypes Upcoming Appearance
Sasha Banks made her first tweet since she walked out of WWE and was suspended indefinitely a few days later. The post doesn’t mention WWE and instead hypes her upcoming appearance at C2E2 in Chicago. She wrote: “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”...
411mania.com
WWE News: Double Smackdown Taping Set For Later This Month, NXT Live Event Tonight
– WWE will be holding a double taping of Smackdown later this month due to travel for Clash at the Castle. PWInsider reports that the double taping will take place on August 26th in order to allow WWE to travel over to the UK the next week for the September 4th PPV.
FOX Sports
Shinsuke Nakamura faces Ludwig Kaiser for a chance at the Intercontinental Championship
Shinsuke Nakamura clashed with Ludwig Kaiser once again on Friday Night SmackDown with high stakes on the line. The King Of Strong Style battled for an opportunity at an Intercontinental Championship Match against Gunther if he emerged victorious.
