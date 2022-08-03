ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unadilla, NY

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship headed back to Unadilla MX for the Unadilla National

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5lZK_0h3muEKW00

NEW BERLIN, NY – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is headed back to Unadilla MX for the 36th running of the Unadilla National on Saturday, August 13.

The race comes as apart of the 50th anniversary season for the off-road motorcycle racing series.

Unadilla remains as the only venue in American motocross to be a part of the original Pro Motocross Championship season back in 1972.

This will mark the 29th straight year the event will be held, dating back to 1993.

Practice and qualifying will begin at 8:00 a.m. with opening ceremonies commencing at 12:30 p.m.

The races will begin at 1:00 p.m.

News Channel 34

Spiedie Fest History

The word “spiedie” originated from the italian word for “skewer” which is “spiedini;” hence spiedies are traditionally skewered, marinated pieces of lamb.In the 1920’s, three Iacovelli brothers brought this word to Endicott after leaving rural Italy.Augustino Iacovelli popularized their family’s Zuzu spiedie marinade at his own restaurant, Augie’s, with the help of his brothers Camillo […]
Throwback Thursdays at the Unadilla Drive-In

UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Unadilla Drive-In is hosting several Throwback Thursday movie nights throughout the month of August. Each Thursday this month, the drive-in will play a set of classic, “oldies-but-goodies” with gates opening at 7 p.m. Things get started this Thursday, August 4th with the...
