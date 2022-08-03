Investigators probe for source of petroleum discharge into Mpls. sewers

Read on www.mprnews.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Massive Burnsville landfill expansion nears final approvals
The Minneapolis skyline is shown beyond the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill in the Rose Bluff neighborhood in Savage, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A yearslong effort by Waste Management and Burnsville city officials to drastically increase the capacity and height of...
Why aren't manholes flush with the street?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment. But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the...
Businesses deal with disruptions of Highway 10 construction in Anoka
ANOKA, Minn. — Construction has been underway on Highway 10 in Anoka for several months now, and for many residents and businesses, it has been a lifestyle adjustment. Charlie Zierke, who lives in nearby Champlin, said it has led him to rethink some of his summer activities. "Highway 10...
Minneapolis City Council approves Hennepin Avenue redesign plan layout
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council approved a layout for a new reconstruction plan for Hennepin Avenue South that will provide wider sidewalks, separated bike lanes and a part-time bus lane. Construction is expected to begin in 2024, according to city officials. The project will redesign a 1.4-mile stretch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
camdennews.org
Blue Line Extension Route is set
The METRO Blue Line Extension officially has a new route after the Hennepin County Board and Metropolitan Council voted to adopt the revised route modification in June. These actions allow project leaders to move forward on this important transit project by continuing environmental, design, engineering and anti-displacement activities in preparation for the eventual full funding grant agreement application to the Federal Transit Administration.
Historic steps taken to improve public safety in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Thursday, the city of Minneapolis made two big moves toward improving public safety. Both are in hopes of rebuilding trust and relationships with the community.In the morning, council members approved the city's first community safety commissioner, Dr. Cedric Alexander. He will oversee police, fire, 911 and emergency management and violence prevention programs. The goal for this position will be to streamline communications between departments.Around the same time Dr. Alexander was approved by the council, a merged group of community members and Minneapolis police officers celebrated as a legal agreement, or memorandum of understanding, which was signed by Interim...
Mayor Frey discusses recent uptick in crime in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey discussed the current uptick in crime on Thursday, saying it’s a “chicken and the egg” situation. His comments came after a shooting along the Nicollet Mall rail stop on Tuesday, which left one teen dead.
kfgo.com
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case. Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent. Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction. Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
Alexander becomes Minneapolis’ first community safety commissioner
The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday morning to confirm the appointment of Cedric Alexander as the city’s first community safety commissioner. Council President Andrea Jenkins said after the vote that it is a historic day for Minneapolis. “We’ve been talking for two and half years about reimagining public safety,...
mprnews.org
Traverse County Attorney attempts to appeal abortion decision
Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese filed a motion Thursday to intervene to appeal a Ramsey County judge’s ruling that threw out many of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said last week he would not appeal the ruling by Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan which...
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KARE
30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Weapons & Drugs Found by TSA at MSP Result in 10 Year in Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug conviction stemming from the discovery of various contraband in his checked luggage at the Twin Cities airport. According to federal court documents, Kevin Aguilar-Moreno was attempting to board...
Mayor Jacob Frey announces order making Minneapolis an abortion 'safe haven'
In his first executive order as Mayor, Jacob Frey deemed Minneapolis a “safe haven” for reproductive rights on Wednesday. The executive order was his first, as they are now allowed under the new strong-mayor government structure.
Almost all of the new apartments being built in the Twin Cities are rentals, not condos
The Twin Cities is in a decade-long multifamily residential housing boom, but almost none of the new construction consists of for-sale condos. It's nearly exclusively rental units.Why it matters: There seems to be plenty of demand for condos as people want fixed housing costs and opportunities to build equity. The few recent projects that were built have sold quickly.State of play: Twin Cities has seen a few condo projects in recent years, most notably the Eleven tower and RBC Gateway Tower in downtown Minneapolis, as well as smaller scale projects in Wayzata. But those have been priced mostly above $1...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
mprnews.org
Mall of America reopens following gunfire, lockdown
The Mall of America reopened Friday as police continued to search for two people connected to gunfire inside the massive complex that sent shoppers and employees running for cover the day before. Bloomington police say no one was struck by the gunfire Thursday afternoon. Officials temporarily locked down the mall,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Twin Cities rank in top 10% of U.S. cities with biggest unemployment declines
(The Center Square) – The Twin Cities had the biggest decrease in unemployment from June 2019 to June 2022, WalletHub reported Aug. 3. WalletHub analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across 180 U.S. cities, comparing June 2022 unemployment in each city with May 2022, June 2021, June 2020 and June 2019 figures. along with overall unemployment rate.
Comments / 0