Botanic Garden Talk on Climate Change and Drought

Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?Vishnu
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker.
Water delivery agreement to benefit Salton Sea, Torres Martinez Tribe
A natural resources investment company announced today it intends to allocate up to 5,000 acre-feet of water annually to the Salton Sea and Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indian Tribe as part of a public-private partnership intended to help reinvigorate the dying Salton Sea and ensure reliable potable water for communities on tribal land. Check Out The post Water delivery agreement to benefit Salton Sea, Torres Martinez Tribe appeared first on KESQ.
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
Spectators set up their chairs early n the morning for the Old Spanish Days parade in Santa Barbara. Thousands are expected. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
New oil and gas drilling paused on federal land in SLO County. Here’s why
“We’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans,” said one attorney involved in the lawsuit.
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Ventura County Fair returns after pandemic absence with food, music, rides
From funnel cakes to Ferris wheels, the Ventura County Fair has returned after cancellations caused by the pandemic.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
‘Data Suggests Cow’: New Report Casts More Doubt over Montecito Debris Flow Remains
The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has closed its case on the remains discovered last summer reportedly belonging to missing Montecito Debris Flow victim Jack Cantin, determining through DNA analysis that the bone fragments unearthed by a former UCSB anthropologist and her team of students are probably not human, but more likely bovine.
Teslarati will be at the Tesla Takeover on Saturday. Join us!
Teslarati will be at the Tesla Takeover on Saturday and we invite you to join us. We have a fun and interactive booth and yes, there will be prizes. The Tesla Owners California Takeover event will be held at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, CA. There will be contest sessions, speakers, customized Teslas for you to check out, an exhibitor expo, and more.
Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home
Santa Barbara County Probation officers delivered back-to-school supplies to youth on community supervision as part of a successful countywide Operation Safe at Home on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Bernardino County to secede from California? It’s unlikely, but it will be put to the voters
After real estate developer Jeff Burum proposed that San Bernardino County should secede from the state, voters will likely soon get to make their voices heard on the topic. “San Bernardino County has long suffered enough from the state of California,” Burum said. The mayors of Upland and Fontana have indicated their support, and this […]
As Newsom unleashes volley of political ads in Florida, Big Oil hits back on energy policy
WANT TO MAKE a political point in California — and across the country? Try running ads in Florida. That’s the tack the oil and gas industry is taking following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s much-discussed decision in July to air campaign ads in the Sunshine State accusing Republican leaders of restricting abortion access, voting rights and free speech.
Gates open on the primary Ventura County Honest in 3 years
Robert Church and Mimi Macumber had shared the Ventura County Honest yearly for 3 a long time. The long-dating seniors would take a look at the table-setting displays in dwelling arts, gawk at livestock animals and binge on favourite meals: cheese pizza for him, curly fries for her. Then the...
Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School
A new “pod” school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the nonprofit, and Lozano have different impressions of...
Poodle | A Three-Point Plan to Make State Street a Great Street Again
STATING THE OBVIOUS: This is an inconvenient time to want simple things. Vin Scully dies. His silence will be deafening. Before that, it was Celtics great Bill Russell. The feet don’t exist that can fill Russell’s size-14 shoes. In the same week, the United Nations Secretary-General announces, “Humanity is just one misunderstanding — one miscalculation — away from nuclear annihilation.” Scientists have just upgraded the “mega”-drought that’s seized the western United States for so long to “giga”-drought. And people who worry about such things are now talking openly about something they call “climate endgame.” That’s a euphemistic way of saying “human extinction.”
Tafoya Continues Usac/Cra Season Saturday at Santa Maria
Eddie Tafoya Jr. returns to the cockpit of his gorgeous #51T sprint car this Saturday night, August 6th, for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series race at the Santa Maria Raceway. It will be his first time back in the car since three nights of action at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota in early July.
