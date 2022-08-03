Botanic Garden Talk on Climate Change and Drought

STATING THE OBVIOUS: This is an inconvenient time to want simple things. Vin Scully dies. His silence will be deafening. Before that, it was Celtics great Bill Russell. The feet don’t exist that can fill Russell’s size-14 shoes. In the same week, the United Nations Secretary-General announces, “Humanity is just one misunderstanding — one miscalculation — away from nuclear annihilation.” Scientists have just upgraded the “mega”-drought that’s seized the western United States for so long to “giga”-drought. And people who worry about such things are now talking openly about something they call “climate endgame.” That’s a euphemistic way of saying “human extinction.”

