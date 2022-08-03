OPEC+ agrees to boost oil production. But probably not enough to lower prices.

Read on www.marketplace.org
Related
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Here's why tapping the US oil reserve has led to America increasing crude exports - and why even more US energy supplies could be shipped overseas
"But the unintended consequence of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers," Rystad said.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
U.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year
Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
Gas prices are slipping but stubborn demand and reluctance from oil companies to expand production means its not enough, says Biden energy adviser
The small dip in gas prices isn't enough for consumers, Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein said. He blames persistent demand and resistance from oil companies to expand, despite having the permits to do so. "They should be investing those dollars right back into production increases," Hochstein said. Gas prices have...
The AAA says high gas prices are destroying demand, with 64% of Americans altering their lifestyle as fuel costs surge
The surge in US gas prices has caused demand destruction, a new survey by the American Automobile Association shows. The AAA found that 64% of people surveyed last month had altered their lifestyles, with many driving less. But that demand destruction is in turn contributing to a fall in oil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A price cap on Russian oil could push crude past $130 even if OPEC+ increases production, Bank of America says
A price cap on Russian oil could push Brent crude past $130 a barrel, BofA analysts said. Western leaders have touted the cap as an effective tool to combat energy inflation. But Russia could retaliate and send oil prices even higher, even if OPEC+ steps up production. A price cap...
CNBC
Nuclear power is on the brink of a $1 trillion resurgence, but one accident anywhere could stop that momentum
Demand for advanced nuclear reactors will be worth about $1 trillion globally, according to Secretary Granholm, at the Department of Energy. "The IAEA has moved quite fast from almost an intruder into a very welcomed participant in this dialogue" about decarbonizing the energy grid, said Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
White house says Biden focus is on keeping oil prices down after OPEC+ output increase
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is focused on keeping oil prices down, the White House said on Wednesday after OPEC+ members decided top raise oil output by 100,000 barrels per day, an amount analysts said was an insult after the president's trip to Saudi Arabia.
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
rigzone.com
Oil Prices Drop to Levels Not Seen in Months
Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices both dropped to levels not seen in months on Thursday. Brent closed at $94.12 per barrel and WTI closed at $88.54 per barrel on August 4. Thursday’s close marked the first time Brent and WTI have finished the day’s trading under $95 per barrel and $89 per barrel, respectively, since February this year.
OPEC+ Will Increase Oil Production by Only 100,000 Barrels a Day for September
OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, will add only 100,000 barrels per day of oil in September, despite President Joe Biden's recent visit to Saudi Arabia...
European gas prices drop as US production boost eases pressure of tighter Russian supplies
European gas prices dipped for the second consecutive day ahead of a potential US production boost. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 4.6%, according to Bloomberg data. Russia's gas shutoffs to Europe have pushed prices higher over recent months. European natural gas prices fell for a second day on Thursday,...
Comments / 0