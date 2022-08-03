El Centro’s Walker Opts Not to Seek Re-election After 25 Years

CALEXICO — Guitarist and singer Marc Muñoz insists there was no real break from his reggae band, Break from Society; rather, life happens and the group hit pause. “The band never really stopped playing and I never really stopped playing music,” the Calexico native said recently. “We just kind of set it aside for a while, had other obligations. I started a family and (had) children and our bass player, Shamu (Victor Navarro of Calexico), he started playing with (San Diego reggae group) Tribal Seeds.”

