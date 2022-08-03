El Centro’s Walker Opts Not to Seek Re-election After 25 Years

Read on holtvilletribune.com
kyma.com
Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Current Arizona secretary of state and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in Yuma today. Hobbs received over 70% of the vote among Arizona democrats in this week's primary election, and a majority of the reported vote so far in Yuma county. She is...
kawc.org
Yuma voters to elect mayor, 3 councilmembers
Voters will decide the future of Yuma city leadership in today’s elections. For them, campaign season ends tonight. There are seven candidates for three at-large seats on the Yuma City Council. If any receive 50 percent of the vote plus one, they win a seat. Those finishing below 50 percent will advance to the general election – two per seat.
azbex.com
Yuma OKs Affordable Housing Fund Plan
The Yuma City Council has approved a plan to use $2.73M in American Rescue Plan Act monies for affordable rental housing through an allocation received by the Yuma County HOME Consortium. Yuma’s Neighborhood Services Division is the Consortium’s administrative agent. The Consortium will seek a development partner to...
calexicochronicle.com
Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event
HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
calexicochronicle.com
Matt Dessert Retiring As Air Pollution Control Officer
EL CENTRO — Matt Dessert, Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer, has announced his plans to retire from the county of Imperial by Thursday, Aug. 4. As the APCO since January 2017, Dessert, with the support of his staff, is responsible for regulating stationary sources of air pollution within Imperial County through permits and local rules to protect the health and quality of life of its residents.
eenews.net
Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts
California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
kyma.com
Yuma neighborhood hosts a 100th birthday surprise
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma local is close to reaching the milestone of living up to a century!. Lori Karelis thought she was attending her weekly routine of playing dominos, but her neighbors had another plan. Chris Woodard is the resort manager at Wildwood Estates and planned to...
Hobbs, Lake take different paths in their race for Arizona governor
There were two very different scenes Friday as Arizona's candidates for governor embarked on their campaigns.
holtvilletribune.com
Cops, Community Meet at National Night Out
EL CENTRO — Blue and red lights flashed and sirens wailed in Bucklin Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 2 for the annual public safety awareness event, National Night Out. The city of El Centro, the El Centro Police Department, and its Police Athletic League, as well as numerous other agencies gathered to recognize law enforcement and other first responders.
holtvilletribune.com
Poop Plant Offers Peek into Pandemic
CALEXICO — For the men and women at Calexico’s wastewater treatment plant, poop is money, plant supervisor and chief operator Arturo Estrada said. “This is our livelihood, this is our career,” Estrada explained when asked about the “messy parts” of the job. “We didn’t chose it; it chose us.”
wiareport.com
Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri Will Be the Next Leader of the Imperial Valley Campus of San Diego State University
Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri has been named dean of the Imperial Valley campus of San Diego State University in Calexico, California. She will take office on August 4. Dr. Núñez-Mchiri, a native of Calexico, has been serving as an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso. She began as a visiting assistant professor at UTEP, where she eventually gained tenure and became director of Women’s and Gender Studies.
The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive
The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive is back this weekend as a way to help families in Amberly's Place. The post The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive appeared first on KYMA.
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year
It's that time of year for Yuma Union High School District students to return back to the classroom from summer break. The post Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Break from Society Marks its Digital Debut
CALEXICO — Guitarist and singer Marc Muñoz insists there was no real break from his reggae band, Break from Society; rather, life happens and the group hit pause. “The band never really stopped playing and I never really stopped playing music,” the Calexico native said recently. “We just kind of set it aside for a while, had other obligations. I started a family and (had) children and our bass player, Shamu (Victor Navarro of Calexico), he started playing with (San Diego reggae group) Tribal Seeds.”
thedesertreview.com
SR-111 north of Brawley reduced to one lane beginning Thursday
BRAWLEY — Maintenance Construction crews will reduce northbound and southbound State Route 111 (SR-111) to one lane between West Rutherford and Baughman roads located north of the city of Brawley beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. according to a Caltrans press release. The five-day closure is needed for culvert repairs that will require digging beneath the roadway.
thedesertreview.com
Guitar classes begin for adults at El Centro Community Adult Center
EL CENTRO — A beginner’s guitar class started Monday afternoon with five music students at the El Centro Community Adult Center. “Guitar Classes for Adults” was a new program suggested by the community. Eight students registered for the class but only five showed-up on the first day. The one hour classes, held Mondays and Wednesdays, start at 2:00 p.m.
kyma.com
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
