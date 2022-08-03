'What I was born to do' | Winston-Salem police chief reflects on upcoming retirement

Read on www.wfmynews2.com
Driver Shot in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 5, Winston-Salem Police heard a number of gunshots coming from the area of the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue. Patrol officers responded to the area, locating spent shell casings in the street. Officers were then quickly directed to a single vehicle crash that had occurred in the 1400 block of Underwood Avenue. Upon inspection of the vehicle, they located the deceased body of 32-year-old Justin Reynard McCravey who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
triad-city-beat.com
GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding
The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
WXII 12
Suspect killed, Greensboro officer injured in Clemmons after attempting to serve murder warrant
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man is dead and a Greensboro police officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Friday morning, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department were working to locate a homicide suspect. The suspect was located at the...
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
Greensboro officer shot, homicide suspect killed during ‘exchange of gunfire’ in Clemmons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is dead and an officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were involved. […]
Man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville identified
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Quik Chek Employees Say New Owners Dismissive of Safety Concerns, Even After Death of Cashier
ASHEBORO N.C. – A local woman was killed while working at a convenience store in Star, NC. Now, we are hearing from current and former employees of that chain of stores who say they have been bringing up worker safety concerns for months. Laura Whitman was a graduate of...
WXII 12
Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
Man found shot to death in crashed car in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:36 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue after hearing a number of gunshots coming from the area. At the scene, police found a single-vehicle crash nearby at […]
Man killed in shooting on Pinewood Acres Drive in Guilford County identified
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing the name of the man killed in a shooting Thursday night. At 9:44 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro. When they got on the scene, they found Timothy Adam […]
Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells. Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
It’s official: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, council members certified as winners in Greensboro election
GREENSBORO, N.C. – If you live in the city of Greensboro, your leadership is set until 2025. The Guilford County Board of Elections on Friday morning certified results from the election on July 26, and Mayor Nancy Vaughan and seven of eight incumbents on the City Council will be back for another four years. Vaughan […]
Man wanted for murder killed in Clemmons gas station shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Greensboro police said a suspect shot one of their officers during an attempt to serve a murder warrant Friday morning in Clemmons. The officer is expected to be OK. Investigators said the suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire. Investigators said it started when multiple...
Downtown Greensboro vandalism suspect identified through Crime Stoppers tip
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police obtained warrants on Thursday for one of two suspects who they said vandalized several downtown buildings in July. 36-year-old Jesse Dillon Boutchyard of Durham is wanted for eight counts of willful and wanton injury to real property. Police said Boutchyard and one other person...
Asheboro man charged with assault after calls to deputies report female victim ‘covered in blood’
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was taken to the hospital, and a man accused of assaulting her faces multiple charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On July 25, Randolph County deputies responded to Oakland Avenue in Asheboro, when they were told about a reported possible burglary in progress. While on […]
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
Winston-Salem gas station robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery at the BP/Gas and Go on Peters Creek Parkway. The incident happened Friday night around 10:00 p.m. Police said a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a face mask and armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
triad-city-beat.com
Winston-Salem DSA demands district attorney and DA candidate pledge to protect abortion rights
Featured photo: On Thursday morning, members of the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America held a press conference demanding that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Democratic candidate Denise Hartsfield pledge to not prosecute abortion patients or providers in the future. (screenshot) On Thursday morning, about a dozen people...
