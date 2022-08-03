2022-23 Premier League Betting Guide | EPL Predictions and Odds

Read on www.wagertalk.com
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Crystal Palace will hope to shock Arsenal under the lights at Selhurst Park as the Premier League season gets underway tonight.This time last year, Brentford defeated Arsenal in the first match of the campaign and the Gunners have again been selected for the opening fixture.There is optimism around Mikel Arteta’s side this year, however, following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and the striker’s early season form.Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonightArsenal will be looking to take the next step this season after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification...
LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.
A year ago the sky was falling in along the Tottenham High Road. After months of false starts, rejections and fan protests, they had appointed a manager in Nuno Espirito Santo who was about as popular as Ann Veal in the Bluth household. Him? Harry Kane had had enough and was determined to do what was best for his career i.e. play somewhere else. A season of Europa Conference League football held no appeal whatsoever.
Preview of Everton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea
LONDON — (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Chelsea get their Premier League season underway against Everton tonight as Thomas Tuchel faces Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.Tuchel replaced Lampard as Chelsea boss only to win the Champions League in his first season in charge, but last campaign proved far tougher.Although the Blues faced uncertainty off the field while the club was sold to new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea fell away from the title race and got sucked into a battle for the top four.BLOG: Follow live coverage of Everton vs ChelseaWith Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all strengthening over the transfer window, Tuchel will hope Chelsea make a...
Follow live coverage as Bournemouth face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard handed debuts to Brazilian defender Diego Carlos and France midfielder Boubacar Kamara for the visit to newly-promoted Bournemouth.Tyrone Mings, who was stripped of the Villa captaincy during the summer, had to settle for a place on the bench against his former club, where he was joined by fellow England international Ollie Watkins and the fit-again Emiliano Buendia.Bournemouth boss Scott Parker included new signing Marcus Tavernier in his starting XI.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Premier League is back on Friday evening when Arsenal take on Crystal Palace – and that means fantasy football is back too. Fantasy Premier League has grown into a phenomenon in recent years and could top 10 million managers for the first time this season – though plenty will no doubt be caught out by the earliest ever start to a Premier League season as well as the always-tricky Friday night deadline, which kicks in at 6.30pm BST, meaning there may be plenty of late registrations after the first gameweek. As fantasy managers put together the finishing touches...
ESPN
The Premier League begins this week with games all weekend -- and continues for the next nine months. So which team will come out on top? Is Manchester City the team to beat? Will another squad step up? We look for answers to those questions and more as play gets underway.
Liverpool will take on Fulham during the opening weekend of Premier League action and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
Here are the official team lineups for Chelsea's opening Premier League game against Everton.
It’s that time of the year again when the Royal Blue Mersey crew get together and come up with their predictions for the upcoming season in the following categories - Premier League Top 6, Everton position, Premier League Bottom 3, FA Cup Winner, Everton FA Cup, EFL Cup Winner, Everton EFL Cup, Premier League Golden Boot Winner, Everton Golden Boot Winner, Premier League Player of the Year, Everton Player of the Year.
As the Premier League season gets underway, we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results from matchweek one.
Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to kickstart the Premier League season. The schedule begins in earnest today with six more matches. There aren’t any real barnburners today — all the matches have distinct favorites. But who cares. The Premier League is back and I’d bet dollars to donuts something unexpected happens. It wouldn’t be the Barclays if it didn’t.
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season is set to kick off. Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered. Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea...
