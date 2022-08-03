2022-23 Premier League Betting Guide | EPL Predictions and Odds

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO