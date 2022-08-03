Pittsburg, KS. — Do you love looking at classic cars? Showing off your classic car? Well, then there’s an event just for you. Bob’s Rock and Roll Car & Cycle show is rolling into Pittsburg, Kansas! Happening at the Crawford County Kansas historical society on August 6th from 9 AM to 3 PM. That’s located at 651 S Broadway St. in Pittsburg right off the bypass. The entry fee for cars is $15 and for motorcycles, it’s $10. Registration stops at 11 AM. There will be trophies, door prizes, a 50/50 pot, vendors, and live music! If you have any questions you can contact Bob McAllister at 620-231-0046.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO