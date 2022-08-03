ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Four States Home Page

Residents allow Marian Days campers on their property

CARTHAGE, Mo. — With tens of thousands expected to attend this weekend’s Marian Days festival in Carthage, Missouri, hotel rooms go fast. The only alternative left is to camp out. In fact, many of those who come from all over the country to attend Marian Days, prefer to camp. Most Carthage residents who live near […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

RV park quickly fills up for Marian Days

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A large RV park, built just for Marian Days, filled up quickly with those staying in comfort at the four-day festival. Located just two blocks to the south of the Congregation grounds, an RV park with water, sewer and electrical hook-up was built for the sole purpose of accommodating those attending Marian […]
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

A car and motorcycle show rolls into Pittsburg

Pittsburg, KS. — Do you love looking at classic cars? Showing off your classic car? Well, then there’s an event just for you. Bob’s Rock and Roll Car & Cycle show is rolling into Pittsburg, Kansas! Happening at the Crawford County Kansas historical society on August 6th from 9 AM to 3 PM. That’s located at 651 S Broadway St. in Pittsburg right off the bypass. The entry fee for cars is $15 and for motorcycles, it’s $10. Registration stops at 11 AM. There will be trophies, door prizes, a 50/50 pot, vendors, and live music! If you have any questions you can contact Bob McAllister at 620-231-0046.
PITTSBURG, KS
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
BRANSON, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Cool Front To Deliver A Round Of Storms Wednesday Night

Hot weather grabbed the headlines again Tuesday afternoon with thermometer readings topping out in the upper 90s to around 100°. Joplin hit 101°, the 17th time to hit 100° this summer with another one added to the list on Wednesday as the heat wave continues. The good...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Joplin, MO
Media account for Four States Homepage

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/

