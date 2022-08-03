Read on www.fourstateshomepage.com
CARTHAGE, Mo. — With tens of thousands expected to attend this weekend’s Marian Days festival in Carthage, Missouri, hotel rooms go fast. The only alternative left is to camp out. In fact, many of those who come from all over the country to attend Marian Days, prefer to camp. Most Carthage residents who live near […]
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A large RV park, built just for Marian Days, filled up quickly with those staying in comfort at the four-day festival. Located just two blocks to the south of the Congregation grounds, an RV park with water, sewer and electrical hook-up was built for the sole purpose of accommodating those attending Marian […]
A car and motorcycle show rolls into Pittsburg
Pittsburg, KS. — Do you love looking at classic cars? Showing off your classic car? Well, then there’s an event just for you. Bob’s Rock and Roll Car & Cycle show is rolling into Pittsburg, Kansas! Happening at the Crawford County Kansas historical society on August 6th from 9 AM to 3 PM. That’s located at 651 S Broadway St. in Pittsburg right off the bypass. The entry fee for cars is $15 and for motorcycles, it’s $10. Registration stops at 11 AM. There will be trophies, door prizes, a 50/50 pot, vendors, and live music! If you have any questions you can contact Bob McAllister at 620-231-0046.
Carthage starts trial period with scooters
Carthage's Park & Rec is testing a bigger riding radius for Lime scooters.
2 injured, 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Barton County
BARTON, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a southeast Kansas man and injures two others. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:24 am in Barton County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback was traveling on SW 60th Road about 5 miles...
Joplin city officials talk next steps after Proposition Public Safety fails
JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is considering its next steps, following the failure of Proposition Public Safety this week. That proposal was to fund new wage scales for the police and fire departments through a property tax hike. City manager Nick Edwards says listening and understanding to...
Part of new Neosho road extension named after project board member
NEOSHO, Mo. — A local government organization is recognizing the hard work of one of its board members. Gene Schwartz has served on the board of the Neosho Transportation Development District for 12 years, working on a project to improve the area’s transportation. That project includes adding stoplights...
Have you seen this missing teen? Could be traveling across state line to Kansas
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Gone missing from his residence on August 1, have you seen the missing teen, Matthew Messner, 16. Last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, Mo. Possibly headed to Pittsburg or Weir, Kan. area to see his brother.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
Discarded cigarette lights hay trailer in Crawford County, Kan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Wednesday afternoon CCFD No.2 crew from Arma Fire Dept were dispatched to US-160 near 260th Ave. to reports of a trailer hauling hay on fire. The semi driver was able to unhook his truck from the trailer before it was damaged. “Firefighters are on scene battling extreme temperatures to extinguish a semi trailer full of hay...
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
The Big 3: Christian’s Journey, hit and run motorcycle incident and body discovered at farmhouse
TOP STORY #3: Christian’s Journey. The inaugural ’88 Strong Passing It On’ event to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation takes place on September 17 at King Jack Park. There are three different events scheduled on the day:. 5K Run/ 1 Mile Fun Walk. Kickball Tournament. Cornhole Tournament.
Forecast: Cool Front To Deliver A Round Of Storms Wednesday Night
Hot weather grabbed the headlines again Tuesday afternoon with thermometer readings topping out in the upper 90s to around 100°. Joplin hit 101°, the 17th time to hit 100° this summer with another one added to the list on Wednesday as the heat wave continues. The good...
Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
SUV overturns in t-bone crash on Joplin’s Rangeline Road
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at 20th and Rangeline reports of a two vehicle crash, with rollover alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept Ladder 5, Rescue 1, Joplin Police, METS1 and METS32 ambulance responded. Duquesne Police Dept and MoDOT Emergency Response responded to assist. On...
Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Joplin Fire rescue dog from ledge at Mother Nature’s Crack
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Animal Control was assisted by Joplin Firefighters on Thursday afternoon rescuing a dog that had fallen off the top of the cliffs at Mother Nature’s Crack in Wildcat Glades. Joplin Fire state in a release of information the little white dog appeared to have...
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
Missing child from Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
