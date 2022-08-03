Texas A&M football: Aggies WR Ainias Smith speaks for first time since arrest

Read on 247sports.com
Texas A&M coordinators talk QB battle, DL talent
Texas A&M assistant head coach Elijah Robinson, offensive coordinators Darrell Dickey and James Coley, and defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Tyler Santucci greeted the media today to discuss the Aggies' quarterback battle and the plethora of talent on the defensive line. Follow them along with Gigem 247.
SportsGrid
Best Moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M College Football Rivalry
One of college football’s oldest rivalries was interrupted in 2012 when Texas A&M moved to the SEC. However, it will soon be back, as Texas has plans to join the SEC in 2025, with the possibility of that move coming sooner than anticipated. With the resumption of this historic rivalry on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to rehash some of the greatest moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M history.
Multiple Texas A&M targets set to announce in coming days
Texas A&M fans are looking to get some good news this weekend as a couple major Aggie targets are announcing their decisions. One player that has an announcement set is Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast offensive tackle Naquil Betrand. He is holding a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. The 6-foot-7,...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell president” Ricky” Dickson testifies as government witness against his “friend”
AUSTIN — Richard S. “Ricky” Dickson, the current President at Blue Bell Creameries, testified Wednesday as a government witness against his predecessor and one-time mentor, Paul Kruse. Dickson took over from Kruse in 2017 at the Brenham, TX, company known for its flagship brand of Blue Bell...
1 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident involving 3 vehicles on Tuesday is reported to have closed off some lanes in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. Reports from the police personnel on the scene state that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. These reports also proceeded to [..]
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Costco opens first College Station store
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
KBTX.com
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.
KWTX
Former Marlin employee files federal lawsuit against former Falls County Sheriff
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A City of Marlin employee who alleges former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman sexually assaulted her two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Scaman and Falls County. The woman is seeking unspecified monetary damages against Scaman, who pleaded no contest in March...
kwhi.com
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
wtaw.com
A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars
A former bookkeeper at a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $52,000 dollars. 49 year old Christine Sonnier of Katy was arrested this week, following an investigation by College Station police that began in January. The businessowners told police according to CSPD arrest reports that during the...
fox44news.com
Car theft: Two arrested, juvenile on the loose
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made in a Colllege Station car theft. Four juveniles were also involved, with one on the loose. College Station officers were dispatched to the area of Cottage Lane and Holleman Drive around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in progress. The caller described seeing five to six African-American men burglarizing a vehicle in an apartment complex.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Approves HVAC Purchase Before Awarding A Construction Contract For The District’s New Transportation & Maintenance Comples
Before a contract is awarded on building Bryan ISD’s new transportation and maintenance complex, administrators are dealing with supply chain issues. Construction director Paul Buckner was before the BISD school board this week to get approval to buy rooftop heating and air conditioning (HVAC) units and associated equipment. Buckner...
