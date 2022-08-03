Texas A&M football: Aggies WR Ainias Smith speaks for first time since arrest

One of college football’s oldest rivalries was interrupted in 2012 when Texas A&M moved to the SEC. However, it will soon be back, as Texas has plans to join the SEC in 2025, with the possibility of that move coming sooner than anticipated. With the resumption of this historic rivalry on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to rehash some of the greatest moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M history.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO