A 60-year-old program for workers hurt by globalization comes to a close

Several U.S. states are giving residents up to $1,500 to counter inflation, but the IMF is telling Europe don’t even think about it
As record inflation and recession talk stress out consumers, governments have struggled to figure out what, if anything, they can do. Some countries, including the U.S. and many in Europe, have enacted broad, temporary measures like tax rebates, one-off payments, and tax cuts as their central banks raise interest rates.
4.2 Million People Quit Their Jobs in June, Job Openings Drop to 10.7 Million
Click here to read the full article. About 4.2 million people quit their jobs in June at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represented little change from the 4.3 million people who left jobs in April, at a rate of 2.8%. Resignations decreased by 51,000 in construction and by 11,000 in leisure and hospitality. They increased by 14,000 in state and local government education and by 16,000 in retail trade. The total number of separations in June, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million at a rate of 3.9%, marking little...
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
Ex-Fed insider: A full-blown recession is 'almost certainly' coming
The Federal Reserve's war on inflation will eventually kill the economic recovery from Covid-19, former Fed official Bill Dudley warns.
marketplace.org
The job market is back at pre-pandemic levels
Marketplace host Reema Khrais speaks with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the unexpectedly strong labor market and what it means for monetary policymakers at the Federal Reserve. Employment's back to pre-pandemic levels with more than 500,000 new jobs added in July. by...
Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Vox
The inflation prices that broke us
Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
AOL Corp
Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Debt in America
Most Americans have some credit card debt. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 30% of Americans have between $1,001 and $5,000 in credit card debt, 15% have $5,001 or more in credit card debt and about 6% have more than $10,000 in credit card debt. Although 6% may seem like a small amount, that means that based on the survey results, 14 million Americans have over $10,000 of credit card debt.
Inflation has the average American taking $100 out of savings every month
Americans are coping with a higher cost of living by dipping into their savings, a new survey finds. On average, Americans withdrew around $617 from their savings account from the beginning of January through the end of June 2022 to cover everyday costs like groceries and gas bills, according to New York Life’s Wealth Watch Survey.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
CNBC
Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
Bloomberg
The Great Resignation Could Soon Be The Great Sacking
The tide is turning in the UK jobs market. Earlier this year, a shortage of skilled workers meant employees had the upper hand. But with more indicators pointing toward a recession, inflation on the rise and the cost of living crisis starting to bite, we ask is the UK job market succumbing to economic reality?David Merritt speaks to James Reed, Chairman and CEO of Reed UK, Britain's largest recruitment company, who says the rate at which vacancies have been increasing has slowed down. He also explains why the company's data doesn't paint such a bleak picture. Plus, Tom Metcalf, who heads Bloomberg's finance coverage in London, discusses the outlook for City jobs.
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tension over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts, diplomats and U.S. officials.
Fed officials beat inflation drum; 50-basis-point rate hike 'reasonable' next month
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials voiced their determination again on Wednesday to rein in high inflation, although one noted a half-percentage-point hike in the U.S. central bank's key interest rate next month might be enough to march toward that goal.
Supply-chain pressures—which drove inflation during the pandemic—are once again trying to tell us something
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) is now down 57% from its December 2021 high. One of the first signs that inflation was going to be a problem was the supply-chain crisis of 2021. Remember last year, when it felt like everyone...
marketplace.org
U.S. employers add 528,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate falls to 3.5%
Defying anxiety about a possible recession and raging inflation, America’s employers added a stunning 528,000 jobs last month, restoring all the jobs lost in the coronavirus recession. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. July’s job creation was 130,000 more than those produced in...
CNBC
Here's where the jobs are for July 2022 — in one chart
The U.S. economy added many more jobs than expected last month, and there was an appetite for workers particularly in the service sector, which has been grappling with labor shortages. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most jobs growth, with 96,000 payrolls added in July, led by strong expansion...
marketplace.org
U.S. trade deficit shrinks as exports rise
The trade deficit fell in June by more than 6%, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Part of that is because imports fell slightly. That’s likely because consumers haven’t been buying as much stuff this year. But a big reason why the trade gap narrowed in June is because...
