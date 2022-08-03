Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running.

The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal.

An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to be cleaned because there was too much clutter.

We reached out the State Fire Marshal’s Office and are waiting to hear back.

