2 civilians and 2 Dudley police officers who ran into burning apartment building to save elderly woman honored by Worcester DA

Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
21-year-old man arrested after investigation of fire in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 21-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Thursday on charges of burning a dwelling. Natale Zona of Grafton was arrested following an investigation into a residential fire Wednesday on Logan Road in Grafton, the state Department of Fire Services said Thursday. Lindsay Corcoran of the Worcester County...
Man indicted for arson of popular Webster restaurant
A Webster man was indicted on several charges of arson as well as breaking and entering of the Wind Tiki restaurant back in March.
Police pursue suspected Palmer dirt bike thieves
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a frightening situation for a Palmer couple early Friday morning after their four dirt bikes were stolen from outside their home around 3 a.m. “Walked back through the kitchen and heard one of the dirt bikes being started on the other side of the...
Worcester Police Department announce death of 5-year-old K-9 Ace, who retired due to kidney disease earlier this year
A 5-year-old Worcester Police K-9, who retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease, has died, the Worcester Police Department announced Friday. The German Shepherd, named “Ace”, was partnered with Sergeant Joseph Francese in 2018. He was certified in patrol and narcotics detection. “Ace is credited...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Worcester Friday morning
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday morning after a crash involving a Toyota Camry near the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue, according to Worcester police. The Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted a preliminary investigation into the two-vehicle crash when it was dispatched at 7:30...
Reward offered for information about suspected arson in Quincy; police ask for cell phone video
There is a $5,000 reward for information regarding a “suspicious fire” that left more than a dozen people displaced on Bigelow Street in Quincy, police said. The Quincy Police Department said the incident is being investigated as arson. On Sunday, first responders were sent to to 100 Bigelow...
GoFundMe started for critically injured victim of Lunenburg dog attack
"Wayne was taking a stray dog out for a potty break and for unknown reasons the dog attacked Wayne, causing life threatening injuries." A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized for the victim of a dog attack in Lunenburg on Monday that put him in the ICU and caused police to shoot and kill the dog.
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured From Gold Star Boulevard Crash (UPDATE)
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a morning crash in Worcester, authorities said. The crash happened on in the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Worcester Police said. Initial investigation suggests a Toyota Camry struck the motorcyclist while trying...
Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say
The person believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly Easthampton crash Tuesday night was a Hadley man, officials said. The crash around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Northampton Street near the Easthampton Burger King, killed two pedestrians, an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
Holyoke man arrested after more than 40 machine guns seized
Daniel Augusto of Holyoke allegedly illegally possessed more than 40 machine guns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Credit Cards at Target & Charges $5,000 at Walmart
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding individuals to watch their valuables when shopping, after a woman’s wallet was stolen from her pocketbook while shopping at Target in Framingham. The larceny was reported at 3:39 p.m. yesterday, August 3 at 400 Cochituate Road. A “woman’s wallet was taken out...
Arrest made in Nashua shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police arrested a man in connection with a gas station shooting Friday, the attorney general's office said. The attorney general's office said police arrived around 11:25 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Lee Knoetig, 53, was lying outside "unresponsive and with an...
Police: Speech therapist passed cell phone to ACI inmate
The woman had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist, according to police.
‘You could hear the screams, you can hear the shock’: Cranston store owner describes moments after man was shot
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “Last night, I happened to be in the shop and I heard a shot and ran outside,” Dennis Horton, a store owner, described the moments after a man was shot in Cranston Wednesday night. “You could hear the screams. You could hear people...
BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
Framingham Police: Woman Arrested After Kicking Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a charge of assault & battery on a police officer yesterday, August 1. An officer “observed what appeared to be drug activity behind” a building a 160 Hollis Street at 1:18 a.m. on August 1, according to the police spokesperson.
