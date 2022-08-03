Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project

Read on nwi.life
nwi.life
WHAM is a hit for the 11th year, bike riders cycle through NWI at night
The lights are off, and the ride is on! The City of Hammond and City of Whiting hosted its 11th annual WHAM After Midnight Ride early Sunday morning with glow-in-the-dark decor and decked-out cycles. As a way for bikers to enjoy the scenic paths and neighborhoods around northern Northwest Indiana...
xrock1039.com
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th
First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City
A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Commissioners approve ARPA spending plan
The Porter County Commissioners have approved a spending plan for federal COVID-19 response money. An ordinance ratifying plans for the county's $33 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds was adopted Tuesday. Auditor Vicki Urbanik says the ARPA steering committee and subcommittees considered more than 60 funding requests from both...
boatlyfe.com
Super Cat And Class 1 Time Trials On Tap Today For Great Lakes Grand Prix
<!– Racing: Super Cat And Class 1 Time Trials On Tap Today For Great Lakes Grand Prix. If the current published schedule holds, starting-order time-trials for the Super Cat class are underway today in Michigan City, Ind., in advance of tomorrow’s PlayTradez Great Lakes Grand Prix. They will be followed by time trials for the four Class 1 teams in town for the third of eight races in the Union Internationale Motonautique Class 1 World Championship Series.
nwi.life
Big Smiles at the City of Lake Station Back to School Action Day
The annual City of Lake Station Back to School Community Action Day has brought many smiles to parents and kids of all ages. 40 vendors from all over Indiana donated many supplies. Some supplies include backpacks, pencil cases, t-shirts, and many more. Not only were there school supplies there were...
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor offers tenants opportunity to try out electric-powered trucks
Port officials hope a demonstration of all-electric trucks would encourage port tenants to consider trying one out. The post Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor offers tenants opportunity to try out electric-powered trucks appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing
Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
in.gov
Government of Lake County, Indiana: Lake County, Indiana - 2022 Recovery Plan Performance Report
The Federal Government has provided Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Recovery. Funds”) through the American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) to provide relief to local governmental. units as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The U.S. Treasury Department (the “Treasury. Department”) awarded Lake County, Indiana (the...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
nwi.life
Tavern on Main’s Give Back Tuesday fundraiser generates $700 for Franciscan Health’s Center of Hope
A fundraising campaign spearheaded by the owners of a Crown Point craft bar and eatery provided $700 to the Franciscan Health Foundation to support survivors of violence, sexual abuse and trauma served by the Franciscan Health Crown Point Center of Hope program. John and Miranda O’Block, the husband and wife...
nwi.life
Orthopedic surgeon joins Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Bryan Boyer, MD, has joined the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center. Dr. Boyer received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington, Ind. His residency was at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, and his fellowship was at Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship in Columbus, Ohio.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
South Side building demolished to make room for 'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks' new community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Rooftop Pastor" Corey Brooks took a big step toward making his dream of a community center a reality.Brooks and his organization Project H.O.O.D began demolishing a building at 66th and King Drive on Tuesday to make room for his planned, 89,000-square foot community center.Brooks said the facility will be a hub for entrepreneurs and artists in the Woodlawn community. He also hopes it will be for children to learn and play in peace."We're tearing it down because we need this space to have this center, to have transformed lives, so that we make our neighborhood everything we believe our neighborhood should be," he said.Brooks has raised more than $18.5 million dollars for the project. He needs another $16 million. He plans to continue to camp out on his rooftop to raise funds until he gets it.Brooks said the plans are to break ground the center on October 29th.
Porter County man says the generosity of his community has left him ‘speechless’
Eric Duttlinger’s 10-year-old son Hudson had the family’s hog, a 300-pound Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, in the ring. Friends had convinced Eric Duttlinger to put the hog up for auction. The hog sold for $102,000.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
