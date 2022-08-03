Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Creating New Magic’ as She Sports Lab Coat at Kylie Cosmetics Test Center

Kylie Jenner the scientist! The reality star paid a visit to her Kylie Cosmetics lab and revealed to fans that she's cooking up something new.

"In the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever," Jenner, 24, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3. In the shots, the beauty mogul is seen rocking a white lab coat while inspecting and weighing a variety of colorful and shimmery products at the company's test center in Milan, Italy.

Her famous family members applauded her big move with sister Khloé Kardashian writing in the comment section, "There's my baby!" Momager Kris Jenner commented with several hand-clapping emojis. The official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account wrote: "so exciting."

The Life of Kylie alum launched the makeup label in 2015. She later decided to sell 51 percent of her company to Coty Inc . in November 2019 for $600 million.

“The reason why I sold half my company was to have this big infrastructure to go global,” Jenner revealed in her Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Three: Kylie 2.0 Youtube video, which was released in July 2021.

The label also got a rebrand, relaunching as both clean and vegan .

Expanding her empire wasn’t the only impetus for the makeover. According to the Kylie Skin founder, giving her makeup a 2.0 upgrade was “always” her end goal.

“I’ve learned so much, so much more than what I knew when I started Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said. “Being clean and vegan and cruelty-free and paraben-free, all these things are really important to me now. I was to just be really proud of everything that I release.”

She continued: “I want to be proud of the things that I make and the things that, you know, I’m selling to people. I just want everyone to feel good when they wear my makeup and see the love that we put into it.”

Kylie echoed similar sentiments years prior in her 2019 cover story with Harper's Bazaar Arabia , which she shared with her mother.

"I don't really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about makeup and lips and lipsticks," Kylie said. "It's been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt."