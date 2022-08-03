ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Creating New Magic’ as She Sports Lab Coat at Kylie Cosmetics Test Center

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00roZ6_0h3mtUAh00

Kylie Jenner the scientist! The reality star paid a visit to her Kylie Cosmetics lab and revealed to fans that she's cooking up something new.

"In the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever," Jenner, 24, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3. In the shots, the beauty mogul is seen rocking a white lab coat while inspecting and weighing a variety of colorful and shimmery products at the company's test center in Milan, Italy.

Her famous family members applauded her big move with sister Khloé Kardashian writing in the comment section, "There's my baby!" Momager Kris Jenner commented with several hand-clapping emojis. The official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account wrote: "so exciting."

The Life of Kylie alum launched the makeup label in 2015. She later decided to sell 51 percent of her company to Coty Inc . in November 2019 for $600 million.

“The reason why I sold half my company was to have this big infrastructure to go global,” Jenner revealed in her Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Three: Kylie 2.0 Youtube video, which was released in July 2021.

The label also got a rebrand, relaunching as both clean and vegan .

Expanding her empire wasn’t the only impetus for the makeover. According to the Kylie Skin founder, giving her makeup a 2.0 upgrade was “always” her end goal.

“I’ve learned so much, so much more than what I knew when I started Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said. “Being clean and vegan and cruelty-free and paraben-free, all these things are really important to me now. I was to just be really proud of everything that I release.”

She continued: “I want to be proud of the things that I make and the things that, you know, I’m selling to people. I just want everyone to feel good when they wear my makeup and see the love that we put into it.”

Kylie echoed similar sentiments years prior in her 2019 cover story with Harper's Bazaar Arabia , which she shared with her mother.

"I don't really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about makeup and lips and lipsticks," Kylie said. "It's been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt."

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Vegan#Coty Inc
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy