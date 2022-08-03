Long-term busing between Carroll Ave. & Gary/Chicago Airport stations

Read on nwi.life
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Neighbors petition U. of C. proposal to convert 57th Street and Stony Island Avenue into two-way
In late-July, an online petition began circulating among Hyde Parkers titled “Protect our neighborhood! Keep 57th St. a one-way between Lake Park and Stony Island.” Within days it generated hundreds of signatures, many from residents who have long advocated for the stretch to remain one-way. The petition was...
fox32chicago.com
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
nwi.life
WHAM is a hit for the 11th year, bike riders cycle through NWI at night
The lights are off, and the ride is on! The City of Hammond and City of Whiting hosted its 11th annual WHAM After Midnight Ride early Sunday morning with glow-in-the-dark decor and decked-out cycles. As a way for bikers to enjoy the scenic paths and neighborhoods around northern Northwest Indiana...
Roseland POP! Heights Park gets $500K grant
A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!).
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Party bus hits 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood (Warning - Foul Language)
WARNING: LANGUAGE. Watch as a party bus hits multiple cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Police say about 13 cars were damaged and the driver was taken into custody.
Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
Free gas giveaway: Willie Wilson donates nearly $170K in gas at stations across Chicago
Each car will get $50 in gas until the funds run out.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
Roof collapses after fire breaks out at Fuller Park home; no injuries reported, CFD says
A house fire broke out Saturday morning on the city's South Side.
A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City
A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Man killed by driver in West Garfield is 2nd Chicago hit-and-run ped fatality in 3 days
On Saturday night, a driver struck and killed Octavio Bahena Urquiza, 38, on the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue and fled the scene. Three days later, last night a 58-year-old man died after another hit-and-run motorist struck him in West Garfield Park, and a second driver ran him over.
Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home
LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
nypressnews.com
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
nypressnews.com
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the abdomen about 1:50 p.m. while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. His identity has...
'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks raises $18M to begin demolition for new Woodlawn community center
The new Woodlawn community center is the brain-child of Pastor Corey Brooks, who's been camped out on a rooftop to raise money for it.
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
