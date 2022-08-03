ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Sockeye salmon return to Idaho at near-record levels

Sockeye salmon are having a banner year as they make their way to high mountain streams in Idaho, posting one of their highest returns on record so far. As of Aug. 4, nearly 2,070 sockeye passed through Lower Granite Dam, about 30 miles west of Lewiston. That’s nearly three times...
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 5, 2022

Kids are heading back to school just in time for rising concerns about COVID-19, Boise State University is ramping up its mental health services, another wrinkle in former state Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger's rape conviction, the Department of Justice is suing Idaho over the states abortion ban and folks behind Wylder and Certified continue expanding.
Liz Cheney is appealing to Wyoming Democrats. Will it make a difference?

Cowboy State residents have been inundated with political ads recently. Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign team has been spending a lot on radio and TV spots, and Cheney – a Republican and Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House – has been making plenty of appearances on national Sunday talk shows.
