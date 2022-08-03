ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones reveals key Nick Saban lesson to shut out the noise

Mac Jones spent three years in Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. Naturally, the now New England Patriots QB learned a lot of things during his time with the Crimson Tide. By the looks of it, the advice and lessons Saban gave him are coming in handy as he navigates his professional football career and all the pressure that comes with it. However, perhaps the most important thing he got from his collegiate years is not how to play football better. Instead, it’s about how to best shut out the noise and keep his focus on his goals.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp

Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Normal, AL
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia

Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scary Movies#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#Rings

Comments / 0

Community Policy