Mac Jones spent three years in Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. Naturally, the now New England Patriots QB learned a lot of things during his time with the Crimson Tide. By the looks of it, the advice and lessons Saban gave him are coming in handy as he navigates his professional football career and all the pressure that comes with it. However, perhaps the most important thing he got from his collegiate years is not how to play football better. Instead, it’s about how to best shut out the noise and keep his focus on his goals.
In recent years, every national championship for Alabama's football team has come with a new house for Habitat for Humanity. Although the Crimson Tide didn't win the national title last season, Nick Saban revealed that a 19th house will be built for a Tuscaloosa family in need. "Miss Terry kinda...
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Milton discussed how the team is preparing for everyone's best shot on a weekly basis.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A comment made by Nick Saban caught a lot of attention this week. It wasn’t the first time the Alabama head coach said something like this about the 2021 season, but this time, the quote quickly spread across social media prior to the start of fall camp.
Alabama lost to Georgia during last season’s national championship game, and Bama head coach Nick Saban is using that defeat to fuel his team heading into the upcoming campaign. The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January, ensuring that the Crimson Tide would not win back-to-back titles. According...
The Rebels' co-offensive coordinator was made available to the media on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Sitting off of radio row inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Joel Klatt takes a deep breath and looks off into the distance. It’s Big Ten Media Days. His favorite time of the year is within reach. He’s thinking, though. Not about who will win the College Football...
Why it's important when Nick Saban talks about a defense that can't get off the field, the key position to watch in training camp, and what rebuilding means at Alabama.
From tucking in shirts from displaying last season's CFP runner-up trophy in the cafeteria, this year's Crimson Tide team has its eyes set on not repeating last year's mistakes.
We conclude our preview series on the Aggies with staff predictions.
SEC Network host laughs when graphic shows Texas most likely upset according to FPI
