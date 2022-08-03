PFL to make push for Nate Diaz in free agency, already reaching out to Cris Cyborg

Read on www.mmamania.com
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’
The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament. Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend-turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five-round unanimous...
MMAmania.com
Returning Conor McGregor WARNED to stay away from welterweight — ‘We’d just destroy him’
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, has long teased a run at the welterweight title in an effort to become the promotion’s first ever three-division champion. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “Notorious” got rich and famous and became a part-time fighter who now sports a putrid 1-3 record over the last five years, getting stopped in all three losses.
MMAmania.com
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
Urijah Faber Almost Got The Conor McGregor Fight At UFC 196 In 2016
You know the classic Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight in 2016? Well, it was very close to being Urijah Faber vs. McGregor. It was late February 2016 when then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled UFC 196 fight with McGregor. As we know, Diaz would step up and fight McGregor, but ‘The California Kid’ was next in line and almost had the fight.
MMAmania.com
Rejoice! WWE upstart Logan Paul announces return to boxing
Despite getting tuned up by undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in June 2021 — and being subsequently stiffed by the pugilistic “weasel” — Logan Paul will continue his boxing career with an upcoming fight in December against an opponent to be named. “I’m a...
WWE・
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
MMAmania.com
Megan Anderson recalls run-in with Casey Kenney after crude remarks: ‘He s—t himself and ran the other way’
According to Megan Anderson, Casey Kenney’s actions didn’t correspond with his words after some less than flattering remarks ahead of their same-night fights. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) does have a code of conduct despite its complete lack of reinforcement in recent years. One of the bigger recent cases of some line crossing between co-workers (or independent contractors?) came ahead of UFC 259 in March 2021.
MMA Fighting
PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well
Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
MMA Fighting
MMA legend Wanderlei Silva running for a seat in the Brazilian congress
Wanderlei Silva is giving it another go in politics. A former PRIDE middleweight champion and veteran of the UFC and Bellator, “The Axe Murderer” announced Thursday that he’s officially running for a seat in the Brazilian congress as a federal deputy. Silva, who hasn’t competed in MMA...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira official for UFC 281 this November at MSG
The long-awaited clash between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and surging contender Alex Pereira is finally on the books. The two middleweight fighters are expected to headline the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Nov. 12 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is according to a recent announcement made by ESPN.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 matchup mysteriously moved to San Diego card overnight
A welterweight bout between Jason Witt and Octagon newcomer Josh Quinlan has been removed from tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) UFC Vegas 59 card live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is being pushed to next week’s Fight Night event in San Diego.
MMAmania.com
UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall undergoes surgery for torn MCL, torn meniscus, and ACL damage
UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall suffered a severe knee injury in his technical knockout loss to fellow 265-pound bruiser Curtis Blaydes in the UFC London main event last month on ESPN+ and recently went under the knife to have the damage repaired. “Good morning, everybody. Today is surgery day,” Aspinall...
MMAmania.com
PFL’s Anthony Pettis admits he tapped early to preserve health, collect guaranteed paycheck
By the time Anthony Pettis stepped into the “Smart Cage” against Stevie Ray at PFL 5 last June, “Showtime” was already guaranteed a spot in the 2022 playoffs, based on points accumulated in the elimination rounds earlier in the year. In addition, the former UFC lightweight...
MMAmania.com
Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics, A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle set for Bellator 286 on Oct. 1
Current Bellator MMA Featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull, is set to defend his title at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif., but it won’t be against A.J. McKee, who will also be competing on the card. Pitbull will put his title on the line against Adam...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 - New Blood: ‘Maverick’ flies high in ‘Sin City’
Contender Series graduates getting their wins overturned because of failed drug tests are reasonably common, and we’ve now got another one coming down the pipe. On this edition of New Blood, the series where Fight Pass’s lack of transparency when it comes to what’s available there and what’s on ESPN+ will irk me forever, we look at a nasty power-puncher from Wanderlei Silva’s crew.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Anthony Pettis suffers two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray | PFL Playoffs 1
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight king Anthony Pettis suffered more than just a unanimous decision loss to Stevie Ray last night (Fri., Aug. 5, 2022) at PFL Playoffs 1 from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Pettis, who lost to Ray via modified body...
FOX Sports
Pettis promises 'showtime' when PFL opens playoffs at MSG
Anthony Pettis felt pain rocket through his ribs and had moments to consider fighting his way out of a submission hold or tapping out and walking out of the cage healthy enough to fight again only weeks later. Maybe with $1 million and a 155-pound championship at stake, Pettis might...
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith details rare ankle injury suffered at UFC 277: ‘It’s just f—king s—t luck’
Anthony Smith suffered a broken ankle in his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 last month, but it isn’t an injury that is seen too often in combat sports. Smith, who saw his three-fight win streak snapped by Ankalaev, went down with an apparent injury in the second round. That allowed Ankalaev that chance to pounce on “Lionheart” and finish him with strikes along the cage. It was just the second knockout loss for Smith since moving up to light heavyweight back in 2018.
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC Vegas 59 early weigh-ins video results for ‘Santos vs Hill’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 59 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 205-pound showdown between former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos and surging striking sensation Jamahal Hill this Sat. night (Aug. 6, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also plays host to the flyweight and heavyweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30.
mmanews.com
Ariel Helwani Admits He Was Wrong About PFL
In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani admitted to PFL CEO Peter Murray that while he was originally critical of the PFL League format, he now “gets it.”. The league structure sees fighters compete in two regular season bouts to secure a spot in the playoffs based on their accumulated points. Fighters earn three points for a victory and bonus points for a finish based on the round.
