The Conners season 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the comedy

Audiences have gotten to know the Conners over a long time, first in the late 80s/early 90s sitcom Roseanne and now with the sequel series The Conners , with fall 2022 marking the start of the show’s fifth season.

Even after losing Roseanne Barr (her character was killed off following controversy surrounding the actress/comedian), The Conners have proved to be an iconic TV family thanks to the characters that were first introduced all those years ago to new members of the family that have been added throughout The Conners ’ run.

What lies in store for the TV family? Here is everything we know about The Conners season 5.

The Conners are back Wednesday, September 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, the same night and time that it had for season 4. All of the latest episodes are then available to stream on Thursday either on ABC.com or Hulu.

The Conners kicks off ABC’s Wednesday night (mostly) comedy lineup, which also includes The Goldbergs , Abbott Elementary and Home Economics . The night is capped with mystery crime drama Big Sky .

If/when The Conners season 5 will come to the UK is unconfirmed at this time.

Who is in The Conners cast?

Five actors that originally appeared on Roseanne are still at the heart of the sequel series, as John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson all reprise their roles.

Goodman plays the Conner patriarch Dan Conner, with Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson playing the Conner kids Darlene, DJ and Becky all grown up. Metcalf once again plays aunt Jackie Harris.

There is also a new generation of Conners that are part of the principal cast. They include Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

There have also been a few additions to the Conner family through marriage, which means the likes of Jay R. Ferguson’s Ben, Katey Sagal’s Louise and Nat Faxon’s Neville should all be back.

Other new and returning characters have not been announced. We will update this page as new information becomes available.

What is The Conners season 5 plot?

The Conners centers on the titular family and how they have grown since the passing of Roseanne. In season 4 that included a lot of the characters getting married — Dan to Louise, Sara to Ben and Jackie to Neville — and one who didn’t walk down the aisle, Harris and her boyfriend Aldo.

While no official synopsis for season 5 or individual episodes have been released, we can guess that the new season will address the growing family and the changing dynamics because of it.

Is there a The Conners season 5 trailer?

No trailer or footage for The Conners season 5 has been released at this time. When any is available we’ll share it right here.

How to watch The Conners

The Conners season 5 airs live on ABC. The good news is that if you have a traditional pay-TV cable subscription or a TV antenna, your local ABC station is easily available to watch the show live. For those who have switched to a live TV streaming service, ABC is available on platforms that include FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

If you prefer to watch shows at your own convenience, all new episodes of The Conners are made available on Hulu the day after they air. Viewers can also catch up with the latest episodes on ABC.com if you have a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service that carries ABC. Past seasons of The Conners are also available on Hulu and ABC.com.

At this time it does not look like you can watch The Conners in the UK.

