Shareef O’Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and this comes with a lot of pressure to live up to the legendary status of his father's career. Coming into college, Shareef had a lot of hype around him. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 32 prospect in 2018, according to ESPN's Top 100 rankings. He initially signed with UCLA. Unfortunately, things would quickly go awry from there. Limited playing time, health concern leading to him undergoing open-heart surgery led O'Neal to transfer to his father's alma mater, LSU.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO