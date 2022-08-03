ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie's Brandon Waelti earns second Badger Midget win of season at Angell Park Speedway

By Loren Kelly
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

On Sunday, July 31, the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series moved to Angell Park Speedway for the BMARA Reunion night, with some fantastic vintage cars on display and a great night of racing on tap.

The night’s A Feature rolled to the historic Angell Park clay with Kevin Douglas and Kyle Stark making up the front row. Some big names including Adam Taylor, Brandon waelti and Bill Balog all started outside the Top Five, making for great racing early on in the event.

Douglas got away well on the initial start, but Stark was too fast on the high side, powering to the lead down the back straightaway. Douglas settled into the 2nd spot while most recent Angell Park winner Matt Rechek and KO Klassic winner Taylor battled side by side for 3rd. Taylor eclipsed Rechek on lap 2 but simultaneously opened the door for Waelti on the bottom and the #3B machine muscled through on the front stretch as Taylor bicycled on the top side and fell back behind Rechek and a hard charging Balog.

Up front, Stark was pulling away while Waelti used the bottom of the hooked up Angell Park Speedway to take 2nd away from Douglas. Just two laps later, Balog made a power move to the inside of Douglas for 3rd and made it stick, setting his sights on Waelti with 20 laps to go.

The top 3 cars began to pull away from the rest of the field as they started to work through lapped traffic. With 14 laps to go, Stark found himself held up by the #27 of Charles Kunz which allowed Waleti and Balog to close the gap dramatically. As the trio worked to the top side in turn 3, Stark and Waelti cleared Kunz, but coming off of turn 4 disaster struck.

Kunz’s car seemed to suffer a mechanical failure and the #27 drifted high and into the path of Balog. “The Northpole Nightmare” had absolutely no chance to avoid the slowing car and the Howard Law #57A was sent head on into the front stretch wall, into the catch fencing and came to rest on its wheels in the middle of the front stretch, Kunz’s car was also sent flipping, and the race was immediately red flagged. Luckily, neither driver was seriously injured in the accident, and we thank the Angell Park and Badger Safety crews for responding quickly and efficiently to the accident.

The race only restarted after track officials examined the fencing and determined it was safe to race, and the battle up front between Stark and Waelti resumed, with Taylor now assuming the third position. Waelti immediately went on the attack, pulling side by side with Stark’s #2 machine.

Coming into turn three with 12 laps to go, the Sun Prairie, WI driver threw a slide job on Stark to take the lead. Stark battled back on the bottom but Waelti edged away with the top spot. As the race hit 8 laps to go, Stark once again had issues in turn three. This time, the #2 car seemed to miss the grip on the bottom and slid up the track, allowing Taylor to drive by and into 2nd.

The leaders entered traffic with 6 laps remaining, and Taylor pulled within striking distance of Waelti. With 2 to go, Waelti found himself stuck behind Jake Goeglein with Taylor right on his heels. Forced to make a move, Waelti threw his #3B to the inside and made wheel to wheel contact with Goeglein, sending the #8 car spinning to a stop.

The yellow flag came out and the race was reset for a 2 lap dash to the finish. On the restart, Waelti got a fantastic jump on Taylor and pulled away to a 6 car length advantage and the #3B never looked back. Waelti crossed under the double checkers to take his second Badger Midget win of the season, with Taylor, Stark, Rechek and Derek Doerr completing the Top 5 finishers.

Saturday’s Schoenfeld QuickTime Award went to Bill Balog, Auto Meter Heat 1 was won by Aaron Muhle and Kyle Stark took the checkered flag in Simpson Race Products Heat 2.Kyle Koch won the night’s Madison Extinguisher Service Non Qualifier, Jake Dohner took the win in the night’s B Feature and Brandon Waelti earned the Advanced Racing Suspensions Hard Charger Award in the A Main. Harrison Kleven went home with the Howard Law Cash Draw, and the Oliver Motors Last Place Bonus went to Jim Fuerst. The Cartopia “Hard Luck” Award went to Zach Boden.

Stark finds himself atop the BMARA Point Standings, but Zach Boden has closed the gap to just 13 points between the Top 2. Todd Kluever, Daltyn England and RJ Corson round out the top 5 point scorers through 15 events in 2022.

The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets will return this Saturday, August 6th at the Sycamore Speedway for our fourth visit to the track in 2022. Tickets will be available at the Speedway on Saturday night.

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
