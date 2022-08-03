ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles win 6-3 for 1st-ever season series sweep of Rangers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GXUQ_0h3msaTy00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season.

“I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what’s still ahead of us,” manager Brandon Hyde said after the O’s completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. “We’re gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they’re hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing to win.”

Pinch-hitter Terrin Vavra lined a tiebreaking RBI double right after a disputed stolen base with two outs in the eighth inning. The Rangers challenged when Jorge Mateo was ruled safe with his 26th stolen base, and the call stood after a replay review of the bang-bang play. Vavra then doubled into left-center for his first career RBI and a 3-2 lead, and Robinson Chirinos, who homered in the seventh, singled him home with his third hit.

“It says a lot about these guys,” Chirinos said of the sweep during an emotional week. “Brandon in the meeting a couple days ago said the guys we have here is what we have. So we just have to go out, compete and keep playing good baseball. And that’s what we did here in Texas.”

Ryan McKenna also went deep for the Orioles (54-51), who swept all three games in Texas like they did at home a month ago. Baltimore already has two wins more than all of last season, and is only 1 1/2 games behind in the race for the American League’s last wild-card spot.

General manager Mike Elias joined the team on the road the day after the trade deadline. He met with several core players individually and said he was excited that he was going to be signing players this winter.

“Anything’s possible when your team is young and talented, and I knew that something like this, this team coming together the way it has this season, was possible,” Elias said. “But it definitely wasn’t something that we were banking on happening. And now that we’re here, it makes it so much easier to plan going forward to supplement this group.”

Orioles reliever Cionel Pérez (6-1) retired all four batters he faced. Jose Leclerc (0-1), the second of three Texas relievers, allowed two runs over 1 2/3 innings.

Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien homered for Texas, which lost its seventh consecutive home game and dropped a season-worst 12 games under .500 at 46-58 overall.

Texas was swept in a series of at least three games for the fourth time this season. All of those games have come since the since the start of July.

“Things aren’t great right now, but that doesn’t mean it has to end that way,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “The games are going to keep coming and as I say that a lot. ... We cannot give in right now, and we have to come out fighting and scratching and clawing.”

HEY 19

Rangers starter Martín Pérez matched his career high with nine strikeouts over six innings. The All-Star lefty, who exited with the game tied 1-1, matched a franchise record by making his 19th consecutive start without a loss.

Pérez twice struck out the side, including with the bases loaded to end the fifth when he slammed his hand in his glove after getting out slugger Anthony Santander.

While Pérez was seen as a potential trade target for contending teams, the Rangers held on to their homegrown starter who returned this season after three years away. He is 9-2 since losing his first two starts, and has expressed a desire to remain in Texas. The other Rangers pitcher to make 19 starts in a row without a loss was Cole Hamels, with 12 wins in a row from 2015-16.

HITTING STREAKS

Santander’s RBI double in the ninth extended his hitting streak to 14 games. ... Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe has a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Corey Seager was the designated hitter for the third game in a row after missing three in a row with a lower right leg contusion after fouling a ball of his leg. Woodward said Seager should be back at shortstop Thursday.

Orioles: A day off before opening an interleague series at home against Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Rangers: Left-hander Cole Ragans, their first-round draft pick in 2016, makes his big league debut when the Rangers host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. The 24-year-old Ragans had Tommy John surgery twice in 14 months (March 2018 and May 2019). He was 8-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings in 18 starts combined for Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco.

___

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.

In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Cionel Pérez
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Mike Elias
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Cole Hamels
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Ogunbowale and Dallas take on Mitchell and the Fever

Indiana Fever (5-28, 2-14 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-16, 7-9 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Indiana. Ogunbowale ranks third in the WNBA averaging 19.6 points per game and Mitchell ranks sixth in the league averaging 18.4 points per game. The Wings...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Chicago White Sox#The Baltimore Orioles#Rbi
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays president offers new stadium details

Brian Auld, president of the Tampa Bay Rays, began his presentation by stating that he has lived in St. Petersburg longer than any other city – and would like to keep it that way. Speaking inside a conference room at Tropicana Field Wednesday, Auld discussed the team’s past, present...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown. “It was all night — but I like that. I like that, just because it kind of gives me that motivation to play extra hard,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think tonight’s game felt like a playoff game.” Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

How did the Nationals get here? Four reasons they went from 2019 champs to 2022 chumps

Less than three years ago the Washington Nationals were on top of the baseball world. They completed an improbable run to grabbing the 2019 World Series championship after being a) 19-31 on May 23, b) down two runs in the eighth inning of the Wild Card Game, c) down two runs in the eighth inning of NLDS Game 5, and d) down three games to two in the World Series. The 2019 Nationals refused to die.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
The Ringer

The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports

Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Top Japanese pitcher expected to test MLB free agency

One of Japan’s best pitchers will reportedly be on the market for MLB teams when the 2022 regular season begins and the hot stove season gets going. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, “is expected to consider MLB contract offers this winter.”
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy