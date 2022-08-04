ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Defending champion, top-seeded Pegula upset at Citi Open

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jk5O4_0h3msYfO00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville.

Pegula, the defending champion of the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, lost 7-5, 6-4, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Buffalo, New York, native who’s ranked seventh in the world won in Washington the last time the WTA played there in 2019 and was coming off reaching the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year.

“I was really excited to play against a top-10 player again,” Saville said. “It was a great challenge. To get away with a win is even better.”

Second-seeded Emma Raducanu beat Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2. Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and will next face Saville.

“I feel like I’m playing really good tennis right now,” Saville said. “I’m excited for more.”

Former No. 1 Simona Halep retired in the second set of her match against Anna Kalinskaya because of illness.

On the men’s side, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios moved on by beating 14th-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4. In his first singles tournament since reaching the final at the All-England Club, Kyrgios continued interacting with fans, checking on one who was struck by an errant ball and giving her a towel.

Kyrgios asked another fan where to serve from for match point Monday, a tradition he started when he won this tournament in 2019.

American Sebastian Korda knocked off 12th-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4, and ninth-seeded Holger Rune beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2. Mikael Ymer, who started the tournament with a victory against Andy Murray, continued his run by defeating 15th-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

After bowing out of the U.S. Open each of the past two years — a loss to Denis Shapovalov in 2020 and then because of food poisoning in 2021 — Korda is hoping rest helps him win his first singles match in the main draw of the Grand Slam.

“This year is going to be my first (time being) well-prepared (going) into the US Open — just kind of taking a little break getting ready for the American hard-court swing and just hopefully just enjoy it,” Korda said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Coco Gauff beats former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in straight sets

SAN JOSE (AP) — Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double-fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2. Osaka then broke Gauff for the first time in the match and overcame another 40-0 deficit with five straight points for 5-4. But Gauff closed it out on her eighth match point with an unreturnable serve. “The most proud was how I responded mentally,” Gauff said. “I could have easily folded in those couple of double-faults and match points that I lost. But I kept telling myself ‘Another point, another chance’ and then the music kind of helped on the bench. I was trying to sing along to the song to get me out of the match.”
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion

Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Australian#The Buffalo#Wta#Canadian
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic officially WDs from Montreal event

World No. 6 Novak Djokovic officially withdrew Thursday from next week's National Bank Open in Montreal. Tennis Canada confirmed Djokovic's withdrawal. His withdrawal was a foregone conclusion, given his unvaccinated status. Anybody traveling into Canada must have at least two doses of the vaccination against the coronavirus. Djokovic remains steadfast in his decision not to get the vaccine.
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie comes through stern test against Radu Albot in Mexico

British number one Cameron Norrie battled past Radu Albot to reach the semi-finals of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos, Mexico.Norrie had been given a bye into the second round, where he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in straight sets.The world number 12, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, recovered after losing his serve in the very first game to twice break Albot and take the opening set 6-3.Norrie then looked on course for another comfortable victory when forcing an early break in the second set to then lead 5-3.However, Moldovan Albot, ranked 118 in the world, gained...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

India’s women reach Commonwealth Games cricket final

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India’s women cricketers are within one win of an historic gold medal after defeating host England by four runs in a thrilling Commonwealth Games semi-final on Saturday. After posting 164-5 in the Twenty20 format, its biggest score in the tournament, India restricted previously unbeaten...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Kyrgios survives 6 match points, beats Tiafoe at Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios fought off six match points during a second-set tiebreaker against hometown favorite Frances Tiafoe, then raced past him in the third set to win 6-7 (5), 7-6 (12), 6-2 at the Citi Open on Friday night. In the first-ever meeting between the players, Kyrgios allowed the first set to slip away with some mental lapses, then frustrated Tiafoe during the lengthy second-set tiebreak, which concluded with the Maryland native slamming his racket onto the court and kicking it. “Frances put himself in every position to win the match. You know, in those moments I wasn’t really thinking too much. I was just trying to stay in the match and I survived,” Kyrgios said “Then, you know, I felt like physically I was really fresh in the third set and served well.” The hard-court U.S. Open tuneup in Washington is the first tournament for Kyrgios since he lost in four sets to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. The mercurial Australian improved his match record this year to 21-7 and advanced to his fifth semifinal, where he will face Mikael Ymer, a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 winner over Sebastian Korda.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy