Augusta, GA

Augusta to spend millions on employee retention

By George Eskola
 2 days ago

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta work crews have a big job to do even though the crews are smaller than city leaders would like.

Well, the work is getting done, unfortunately it may take a little longer for the task to be completed,” said Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse.

With hundreds of job openings Augusta commissioners approving new steps to hang on to workers.

A new three percent pay raise for those who did not get one last year, and incentive bonuses ranging from $2500, to $1000 dollars all to kick in this year.

“We just want to make sure that we give them all we can, possibly give them in order to stay here and make Augusta a better place,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Three arrested in the murder of Morris Harden Jr.

The pay raises are going to cost half a million dollars this year and one point nine million dollars next year, the bonuses, three million dollars.

City leaders say sales tax revenues are well over budget, so the costs are covered

Because our sales taxes have outpaced our collections out assumptions previously, we are very comfortable in both the projections we have seen as well as our revenue goals for the future years,” said Douse.

“It looks like we’re entering into a recession where those revenues will be lower, what is the plan after that and of course no answer,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“So, this won’t result in lay-offs or tax increases?”

”No absolutely not,” said Douse.

But what it means is more money for city workers, and nearly a two-million-dollar impact already on next year’s budget.

