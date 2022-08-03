Voters to decide marijuana tax measures in Flathead Co.

Read on nbcmontana.com
Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place on Flathead Reservation, Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Northern Rockies Coordinating Group announced stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' tribal trust and tribal fee lands within the exterior boundaries of the Flathead Indian Reservation, Lake County private lands outside of city limits, and all state land in Lake County.
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
Forums to discuss Montana economy in Missoula, Kalispell on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana economic researchers and a First Interstate Bank executive are holding public forums in Missoula and Kalispell Thursday. UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research is giving Montana's mid-year economic update. Experts will look at whether a recession is imminent, considering rising interest rates...
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 20,616 acres, is within quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 20,616 acres, and is within a quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan, overnight infrared mapping shows. That's an increase of 2,189 acres from yesterday. The flight took place at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The daily flight...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 21,182 acres, growth slows, fire reaches Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Thursday, as the fire reached 21,182 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 566 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
New program at Kalispell Logan Health pairs therapy animals with hospice patients
KALISPELL, Mont. — After months of work behind the scenes, Kalispell Logan Health is rolling out a new program for hospice and bereavement care. The program aims to be a de-stressor and a distraction for patients and families during difficult times. “It's probably the most difficult time -- loss...
Weasel Fire makes large run, grows to 2,180 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning burning 14 miles northeast of Eureka, near the Canadian border, made a large run on Thursday, and is now mapped at 2,180 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That is an increase of 2,018 acres from a day before. The daily...
Flathead Co. authorities seek information on small fires
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating five small fires that were started in various locations around the county this week. Officials responded to four fires all at the same time around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Two were in the south Kalispell area, and two were...
Iconic Lake Mary Ronan camps hope to survive Elmo 2 Fire
DAYTON, Mont. — As the Elmo 2 Fire makes its way closer to Lake Mary Ronan, two iconic camps could be in the path of devastation. Camp Tuffit, which was founded in 1917, and the Kootenai Christian Camp, which was founded in 1955, have a combined age of 172 years in service.
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Weasel Fire burning near Eureka grows to 162 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles northeast of Eureka, just south of the Canadian border, has grown slightly to 162 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There were three areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge...
GALLERY: New photos show damage left behind by Elmo 2 Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — New images from the Lake County Sheriff's Office show destruction left behind in the wake of the fast-moving Elmo 2 Fire. Sheriff Don Bell shared these photos and videos with us. The Elmo 2 Fire is burning 18,427 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. Officials...
