ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Voters to decide marijuana tax measures in Flathead Co.

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place on Flathead Reservation, Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Northern Rockies Coordinating Group announced stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' tribal trust and tribal fee lands within the exterior boundaries of the Flathead Indian Reservation, Lake County private lands outside of city limits, and all state land in Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Forums to discuss Montana economy in Missoula, Kalispell on Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana economic researchers and a First Interstate Bank executive are holding public forums in Missoula and Kalispell Thursday. UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research is giving Montana's mid-year economic update. Experts will look at whether a recession is imminent, considering rising interest rates...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Business
Flathead County, MT
Government
Flathead County, MT
Business
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Weasel Fire makes large run, grows to 2,180 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning burning 14 miles northeast of Eureka, near the Canadian border, made a large run on Thursday, and is now mapped at 2,180 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That is an increase of 2,018 acres from a day before. The daily...
EUREKA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Tax Revenue#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Flathead Co
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. authorities seek information on small fires

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating five small fires that were started in various locations around the county this week. Officials responded to four fires all at the same time around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Two were in the south Kalispell area, and two were...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Iconic Lake Mary Ronan camps hope to survive Elmo 2 Fire

DAYTON, Mont. — As the Elmo 2 Fire makes its way closer to Lake Mary Ronan, two iconic camps could be in the path of devastation. Camp Tuffit, which was founded in 1917, and the Kootenai Christian Camp, which was founded in 1955, have a combined age of 172 years in service.
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Weasel Fire burning near Eureka grows to 162 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles northeast of Eureka, just south of the Canadian border, has grown slightly to 162 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There were three areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge...
EUREKA, MT
NBCMontana

GALLERY: New photos show damage left behind by Elmo 2 Fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — New images from the Lake County Sheriff's Office show destruction left behind in the wake of the fast-moving Elmo 2 Fire. Sheriff Don Bell shared these photos and videos with us. The Elmo 2 Fire is burning 18,427 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. Officials...
LAKE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy