La Niña is expected to continue into fall. Here's the impact it will have across Houston

A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Thunderstorms, rainfall return to Houston after scorching run of dry days
Drought conditions that precipitated a grass fire in Cypress on Thursday will give way to relatively cooler temperatures and increased chances of thunderstorms and showers for the next week and longer.
spacecityweather.com
Cooler weather and decent rain chances return to Houston, but will it deliver?
We officially topped off at 101° yesterday for the third straight day, but we think the next few days will feature more tolerable temperatures, as rain chances inch upward. And it’s needed, as drought has expanded across the Houston area with 12 percent of the area in exceptional drought (level 4/4).
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Click2Houston.com
🔒 What do you want to know about the weather? Our meteorologists want to answer your pressing questions
Insiders, we want to answer your most pressing weather questions!. KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley and our team will answer your questions live during our upcoming weather special. Have questions about the drought or how things are looking in the tropics? Want to know what the heck a spaghetti...
Click2Houston.com
City of Katy issues mandatory water restrictions for residents after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has issued a mandatory water restriction for residents as the city is now in Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions. The mandatory water restrictions go into effect immediately based on the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. Watering is limited to two days a...
Yeager Airport looks to add flights to Dallas, Houston
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A grant from the Federal Government to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will be used to make a connection to the Lone Star State. Airport Director Nick Keller says the money will be used to support new services to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental […]
Galveston locals and fishers: we need your help!
This young dolphin has a fishing line wrapped around its tail flukes and approaches fishing boats/fishing lines. We were able to remove part of the entanglement that was initially wrapped around its dorsal fin, allowing it to swim more freely, but we are asking for the public to report all sightings of this dolphin, which will help us develop a potential rescue plan to remove the remaining fishing line.
Red River Cantina to Open Third Location
Richmond will become the newest home of the Tex-Mex restaurant in spring of 2023.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT JUST ISSUED
ISSUED: 5:17 PM AUG. 3, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty. Counties through 545 PM CDT…. At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Splendora, or 8 miles west of...
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
bayoubeatnews.com
It’s National Oyster Day! Here’s where you can get some of the best shells in the Houston area
Yes, they have a special recognition day for almost everything and Friday is National Oyster Day. Here is a wonderful roundup of some of the best places to get those delectable delights. 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110. Houston, TX 77027. 832.430.6601. Loch Bar’s sprawling interiors boast a swanky raw bar...
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
Shasta, the Houston Zoo's cougar and UH mascot, has died at the age of 11
HOUSTON — It's a sad day for folks at the Houston Zoo, the University of Houston and countless Houstonians who have visited the zoo through the years. Shasta, the zoo's beloved cougar and UH icon, has died at the age of 11. Zoo veterinarians had been treating Shasta for...
KWTX
Southwest Texas chemical plant fire causes major damage
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KHOU/CBS NEWSPATH)- A fire at a Wharton chemical plant reignited Wednesday morning after burning for nearly eight hours overnight. The fire led to a shelter-in-place for people living around the facility Tuesday night. According to the Wharton Fire Department, the fire involving a chemical plant broke out...
1 Killed After A Fatal Crash in Houston (Houston, TX)
The Houston Police reported a motorcycle crash near Silber Road on Thursday morning. On Thursday morning, a fatal crash blocked lanes on the Katy Freeway heading inbound. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
