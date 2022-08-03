ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast

“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region

A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
HOLLIS, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, MA
CBS Boston

Heat wave could be one of hottest, most humid in years

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity in the days ahead.Yes, we know, it is August, it is supposed to be hot. But, these next few days will not only be the most oppressive of the summer, but perhaps one of the hottest and most humid in the past several years. We typically have a heat wave or two each summer, on average lasting 3-to-4 days. Usually, you can see relief on the 7-day forecast not too far down the road and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston sets new record high temperature with Thursday heat

Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, breaking the previously held record of 96 degrees. Thursday’s heat is officially record-breaking in Boston. The National Weather Service said Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, topping the record of 96 degrees set in 1928. With the oppressive humidity,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

It will feel hotter than 100 degrees Thursday. What to know.

"We encourage everyone to practice appropriate heat-related precautions." Brutal heat and humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in Massachusetts on Thursday. The National Weather Service said the region could see near record high temperatures, with the heat and humidity continuing to peak into Friday. “With essentially full...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Beaches#Heat Illness#Heat Index#The Heat Advisory#Nws Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

As Heat Stresses New England's Power Grid, Providers Ask for Help Saving Cash

Thursday’s hot weather, which was particularly sweltering in southern New England, had some utilities in Vermont asking people to make slight adjustments to their power consumption in order to save money for fellow ratepayers on future bills. When temperatures soar in New England’s big population centers like Boston, Worcester...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy