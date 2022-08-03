Read on thisweekinworcester.com
What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast
“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
FIRST ALERT: Boston Has Never Been This Hot for This Long. The Heat's Not Stopping.
Heat and humidity along with afternoon showers and storms continue to be the main weather regime. This hot stretch will remain through the weekend with higher humidity than Thursday, as well as a higher potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our chance for showers and storms will also pop up...
Heat wave could be one of hottest, most humid in years
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity in the days ahead.Yes, we know, it is August, it is supposed to be hot. But, these next few days will not only be the most oppressive of the summer, but perhaps one of the hottest and most humid in the past several years. We typically have a heat wave or two each summer, on average lasting 3-to-4 days. Usually, you can see relief on the 7-day forecast not too far down the road and...
Boston sets new record high temperature with Thursday heat
Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, breaking the previously held record of 96 degrees. Thursday’s heat is officially record-breaking in Boston. The National Weather Service said Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, topping the record of 96 degrees set in 1928. With the oppressive humidity,...
It will feel hotter than 100 degrees Thursday. What to know.
"We encourage everyone to practice appropriate heat-related precautions." Brutal heat and humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in Massachusetts on Thursday. The National Weather Service said the region could see near record high temperatures, with the heat and humidity continuing to peak into Friday. “With essentially full...
Heat advisory in Massachusetts for Thursday with temperatures feeling like 104 degrees
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on why we could see record-breaking temperatures.
Barnstable Patriot
New England's high tides are getting higher. How 'sunny day' flooding could impact you.
Last October, when seawater encroached on power lines at a substation in Warren, Rhode Island, the skies were blue. There wasn't a nor'easter. No hurricane sending its wrath north. It was a typical autumn day — with a king tide. New Englanders often associate flooding with storms, and rightfully...
Extreme heat advisory prompts Worcester to reschedule Out to Lunch Festival
With temperatures predicted to feel as hot as 105 degrees on Thursday, the city of Worcester has decided to reschedule the Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers’ Market originally scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. The city made the decision “out of an...
Five things to know from meteorologist Dave Epstein: Heat, drought and gray water
Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel asked GBH meteorologist and resident horticulturalist what Bostonians need to know this week, from the weather in Boston this weekend to tips for conserving water in the garden. Here are five of his best tips. It’s going to be another hot weekend. Wednesday will...
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
Suzette Crêperie on Water Street Now Serving Breakfast All Day
WORCESTER - Starting Saturday morning, Suzette Crêperie & Café on Water Street in Worcester will serve breakfast all day, featuring cheese and egg crêpes. Suzette Crêperie & Café opened two years ago this month at 126 Water St. in Worcester’s Canal District. Customers can...
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
WATCH: Sneakerama Runners Have Annual Summer Snowball Fight
WORCESTER - Kiddie pools filled with snowballs and stacks of cardboard boxes were waiting outside of Sneakerama on Lake Avenue in Worcester on Thursday night at the finish line of their weekly fun run. Watch Below: Sneakerama's Annual Snowball Fight. Dozens of runners ran the 3-mile stretch down Lake Avenue...
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
Zoo animals in Mass. beat summer heat with ‘bloodsicles’ and other frozen treats
Staff at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are working to ensure animals remain cool and comfortable amid near 100 degree heat in Massachusetts late this week. Zoo New England, which manages the two zoos, said in a statement that with the increased heat...
As Heat Stresses New England's Power Grid, Providers Ask for Help Saving Cash
Thursday’s hot weather, which was particularly sweltering in southern New England, had some utilities in Vermont asking people to make slight adjustments to their power consumption in order to save money for fellow ratepayers on future bills. When temperatures soar in New England’s big population centers like Boston, Worcester...
Worcester apartment collapse: Hotel stay for displaced tenants of collapsed Mill Street building extended until Aug. 25
After uncertainty surrounding how long tenants of a partially collapsed Worcester apartment building would be put up in a hotel, the Department of Housing and Community Development has extended their stay until Aug. 25. On July 15, the roof of 267 Mill Street collapsed into the second and third floors...
