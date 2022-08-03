Kids in hot car calls in DFW significantly higher this year, officials say

Read on nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death
A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas using data from AAA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbap.com
Six Flags Over Texas Hosts School Supply Drive
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The beginning of school is on the horizon across North Texas and Six Flags Over Texas is hosting several supply drives this month to help students succeed. Anyone who drops off six items at the theme park’s front gate will get a $10 Six...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kia and Hyundai Thefts Blamed on Social Media ‘Challenge'
A series of crimes connected to a viral social media trend has reached North Texas. Across the nation, police departments are seeing an increase in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles, and they blame a social media challenge called “Kia Boyz.” In some cases, it shows people using a USB charger cord to steal vehicles.
dallasexpress.com
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
dallasexpress.com
Man Stabbed at DART Station
After allegedly being stabbed early on Thursday at a DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) station in Garland, a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, leaving police to search for the suspect responsible. On August 4, around 4:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Downtown Garland DART station located at the 500...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frisco ISD Desperately Looking To Fill School Bus Drivers Positions
Less than a week away from the start of classes, school districts across North Texas are desperately hiring. Although teaching positions are a top priority, transportation departments are also facing shortages. According to CBSDFW, Frisco ISD needs to fill about 50 positions in this department alone — and not just...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'
A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
fox4news.com
Driver dies in fiery crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person died in a fiery car crash Friday night in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m., in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of a blue 2010 Chevy Camaro lost control, crossed over the left curb, and went into the grass median.
Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas
DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge...
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
dpdbeat.com
Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
Plano, McKinney, Allen And Frisco Among 25 Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Disney And Hulu
On August 4, over two dozen Texas cities filed a lawsuit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging that the companies failed to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees. As previously covered by Local Profile, Plano officials announced their intention of joining cities across the country suing the streaming...
Thousands pack AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back-to-School Kickoff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands of families packed AT&T Stadium for Arlington's Back to School Kickoff. The district gave away 10,000 backpacks and school supplies. "[It's] nice to have resources and assistance from the community," Elijah Crumpton said. Students also received free haircuts as well as dental, vision, and health screenings. It's the 8th year the district has put on the back-to-school drive, but parents say they are struggling more this year. "Inflation is a fool right now," Jimea Bailey said. The rise in inflation has caused financial stress for many families. Jimea Bailey says everything seems to break the bank. "[People...
Comments / 0